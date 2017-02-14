Home | Business News | Computers and Software News | Trifacta Accelerates Momentum, Reports Record Growth in 2016 Trifacta Accelerates Momentum, Reports Record Growth in 2016 Trifacta Accelerates Momentum, Reports Record Growth in 2016 RecommendedBTL Group to Commence Interbit Blockchain Pilot With Wien Energie and Other Major Global Energy CompaniesBTL Group to Commence Interbit Blockchain Pilot With Wien Energie and Other Major Global Energy CompaniesFinancial Report for the Six Months Ended 31 December 2016 and Outlook