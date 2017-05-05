Trilogy Energy Corp. Announces Date for Release of First Quarter 2017 Financials and Operating Results, and Annual Meeting of Shareholders to be Webcast

CALGARY, ALBERTA–(Marketwired – May 5, 2017) - Trilogy Energy Corp. (“Trilogy”) (TSX:TET) is pleased to announce the date for release of its financial and operating results for the first quarter of 2017 and webcast details with respect to the 2017 annual meeting of its shareholders.

Release of First Quarter Financials and Operating Results

Trilogy’s financial and operating results for the quarter ended March 31, 2017 will be released after the close of trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Monday, May 8, 2017.

Annual Meeting to be Webcast

The annual meeting of Trilogy’s shareholders, to be held at 3:00 p.m. (Calgary time), Tuesday, May 9, 2017 in the Conference Centre at Centrium Place, 332 – 6th Avenue S.W., Calgary, Alberta, will be webcast. To listen to the annual meeting and view the presentation to be provided at the meeting, please go to the following internet address:

http://event.on24.com/wcc/r/1391089-1/CE83695639176270140B2ACEC9EDFB37

The link to the webcast is also available on Trilogy’s website at www.trilogyenergy.com. The webcast will be available at the same internet address for a period of time following the annual meeting.

About Trilogy

Trilogy is a petroleum and natural gas-focused Canadian energy corporation that actively develops, produces and sells natural gas, crude oil and natural gas liquids. Trilogy’s geographically concentrated assets are primarily high working interest properties that provide abundant low-risk infill drilling opportunities and good access to infrastructure and processing facilities, many of which are operated and controlled by Trilogy. Trilogy’s common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “TET”.