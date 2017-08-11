TriMetals Mining Inc. files Second Quarter 2017 Financial Statements and MD&A

VANCOUVER, BC–(Marketwired – August 11, 2017) – TriMetals Mining Inc. (TSX: TMI) (OTCQX: TMIAF),(the “Company”), reports the release of its unaudited consolidated financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2017 and the related management’s discussion and analysis of financial position and results of operations (“MD&A”). In this press release, all amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise indicated.

As at June 30, 2017, the Company had working capital of $3 million including cash and cash equivalents of $3.2 million.

During the six months ended June 30, 2017, the Company reported net earnings of $403,231 ($0.00 per share) compared to a net loss of $21,981,999 ($0.16 per share) reported in the first six months of 2016. During the three months ended June 30, 2017, the Company reported a net loss of $1,512,968 ($0.01 per share) compared to a net loss of $19,960,453 ($0.15 per share) reported in the second quarter of 2016.

During the first six months of 2017, the TSX closing price of the Class B shares (a liability in the financial statements) decreased from Cdn. $0.24 per Class B share at December 31, 2016 to Cdn. $0.215 per Class B share at June 30, 2017 resulting in a non-cash income of $1,521,372 (2016 – charge of $20,490,977) and significantly contributing to the Company’s net earnings of the period.

General and administrative expenses decreased from $1,141,564 for the first six months of 2016 to $1,032,634 for the first six months of 2017, and decreased from $720,145 for the second quarter of 2016 to $575,794 for the second quarter of 2017.

Total exploration spending for the six months ended June 30, 2017 increased to $1,255,642 from $565,105 incurred in the first six months of 2016.

The exploration spending for the first six months of 2017 included $1,028,651 incurred at Gold Springs which included $170,528 in water lease payments and associated legal fees, net of water sublease receipts, $76,645 in drilling costs, as well as costs associated with the updated resource estimate, geochemistry, supervision, and ongoing environmental studies for permitting.

At Escalones, the Company incurred costs of $226,991 which mainly included land payments and supervision.

The comparative 2016 six-month costs included $466,987 incurred at Gold Springs which included costs associated with analysis of exploration data, ongoing metallurgical testing and environmental studies for permitting. At Escalones, the Company incurred costs of $98,118 which mainly included land payments and supervision.

During the six months ended June 30, 2017, the Company received $50,000 (2016 – $50,000) in repayments of drilling advances under the terms of its drill contract at Escalones.

Arbitration

The oral hearing was held in Washington, D.C., on July 11 to July 21, 2016. Pursuant to the procedural orders in place, both parties in the arbitration submitted post-hearing memorials on October 31, 2016, after which the Tribunal commenced the deliberation phase of the proceeding and will then issue a final award. The Company now expects that the Tribunal will issue the arbitration award in or about October/November of 2017.

Outlook

The priorities of the Company are to (i) continue with the exploration program at Gold Springs with the intention of expanding the mineral resource and moving the project closer to production; (ii) seek an appropriate partner for the Escalones copper-gold porphyry project in Chile and consider other alternatives to monetize the value of the project; (iii) continue with the international arbitration against Bolivia to recover full compensation based on the fair market value for the Malku Khota project; and (iv) diligently continue managing the Company’s cash resources.

About TriMetals Mining Inc.

TriMetals Mining Inc. is a growth focused mineral exploration company creating value through the exploration and development of the near surface, Gold Springs gold-silver project in mining friendly Nevada and Utah in the U.S.A.

The Company’s approach to business combines the team’s track record of discovery and advancement of large projects, key operational and process expertise, and a focus on community relations and sustainable development. Management has extensive experience in the global exploration and mining industry.

The Company’s common shares and Class B shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols “TMI” and “TMI.B” and the common shares and Class B shares also trade on the OTCQX market under the symbol “TMIAF” and “TMIBF”. Note that the Class B shares have no interest in the properties or assets of the Company. The Class B shares are only entitled collectively to 85% of the net cash, if any, (after deducting all costs, taxes and expenses and the third-party funder’s portion thereof) received by TMI from award or settlement in relation to the Company’s subsidiary South American Silver Limited’s arbitration proceeding against Bolivia for the expropriation of the Malku Khota project in 2012. Additional information related to TriMetals Mining Inc. is available at www.trimetalsmining.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements contained herein constitute “forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking statements look into the future and provide an opinion as to the effect of certain events and trends on the business. Forward-looking statements may include words such as “seek”, “continue”, “creating”, “expects” and similar expressions. These forward- looking statements are based on current expectations and entail various risks and uncertainties. Actual results may materially differ from expectations, if known and unknown risks or uncertainties affect our business, or if our estimates or assumptions prove inaccurate. Factors that could cause results or events to differ materially from current expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, include, but are not limited to, the outcome of the international arbitration process, including the timing and the quantum of damages to be obtained, management’s expectation with regard to the final amount of costs, fees and other expenses and commitments payable in connection with the arbitration, and any inability or delay in the collection of the value of any award or settlement; and risks of the mineral exploration industry which may affect the advancement of the Gold Springs or Escalones projects, including possible variations in mineral resources or grade, recovery rates, metal prices, availability of sufficient financing to fund further required work in a timely manner and on acceptable terms, availability of equipment and qualified personnel, failure of equipment or processes to operate as anticipated, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; and other risks more fully described in the Company’s Annual Information Form filed and publicly available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The assumptions made in developing the forward-looking statements include: the ability of the Company to realize value from its investments in Bolivia; the arbitration proceeding in a customary manner and in accordance with Procedural Order No. 1 (as amended in April and June 2015 and in January 2016) and the third party funder honoring its contractual commitments, the accuracy of current resource estimates and the interpretation of drill, metallurgical testing and other exploration results; the continuing support for mining by local governments in Nevada, Utah and Chile, the availability of equipment and qualified personnel to advance the Gold Springs project; and the execution of the Company’s existing plans and further exploration and development programs for the Gold Springs Project, which may change due to changes in the views of the Company or if new information arises which makes it prudent to change such plans or programs.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or any other reason. Unless otherwise indicated, forward-looking statements in this news release describe the Company’s expectations as of August 11, 2017.