Trinidad Drilling Announces Year-end and Fourth Quarter 2016 Results and Conference Call Schedule

CALGARY, ALBERTA–(Marketwired – Jan. 30, 2017) - Trinidad Drilling Ltd. (TSX:TDG) (Trinidad) - is pleased to announce that we will release our year-end and fourth quarter 2016 results after market close on Wednesday, March 1, 2017. The news release will provide consolidated operating and financial information. The full management’s discussion and analysis as well as the consolidated financial statements will be posted on the Investor Relations section of Trinidad’s website at www.trinidaddrilling.com and will also be filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Conference Call: Thursday, March 2, 2016 9:00 a.m. MT (11:00 a.m. ET) 866-393-4306 (toll-free in North America) or 734-385-2616 approximately 10 minutes prior to the conference call Conference ID: 51048348 Archived Recording: 855-859-2056 or 404-537-3406 Conference ID: 51048348

Webcast: https://www.trinidaddrilling.com/investors/events-presentations

