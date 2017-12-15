Trinidad Drilling Ltd. Announces 2018 Capital Spending Budget and International Contract Award

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 14, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Trinidad Drilling Ltd. (TSX:TDG) (“Trinidad” or “the Company”) announces its 2018 capital spending budget of approximately $40 million, comprised largely of maintenance capital to be spent on its North American fleet. In addition, Trinidad has been awarded a contract in Bahrain with operations expected to start in early 2018.

“Our 2018 capital budget is mainly focused on maintenance capital that allows existing rigs to continue working and enables additional rigs to go back to work. This type of capital spending provides additional operating days for our rigs and enhances returns for our investors,” said Brent Conway, Trinidad’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our 2017 upgrade program is largely complete and these rigs are now working in the field at improved dayrates. We expect activity levels to be higher in 2018, driven by a full-year contribution of these rigs and improved year-over-year industry conditions.”

Trinidad’s 2018 capital spending budget, including Trinidad Drilling International (TDI) and an earnout payment relating to Trinidad’s 2017 acquisition of RigMinder, is as follows:

$ million Maintenance capital 38.0 Growth capital 2.0 Trinidad 2018 capital spending budget 40.0 TDI capital (Trinidad’s 60% share) 1.5 2018 capital budget including TDI 41.5 RigMinder acquisition earnout payment (US$10 million) 12.5

Maintenance capital included in the 2018 budget is expected to be split evenly between the Company’s US and Canadian fleet, while the upgrade capital will be spent on adding generators and upgrading pressure pumping systems on rigs in the US fleet.

TDI was recently awarded a contract for one rig to work in Bahrain. Minor upgrades will be made to a rig currently located in Saudi Arabia and the rig will be moved, at the customer’s expense, to Bahrain in early 2018. Drilling operations are expected to start early in the second quarter of 2018 and operate for approximately 18 months. TDI expects to spend approximately $1.5 million on upgrades to this rig which will be funded from TDI’s existing cash balances. Given the appealing cost structure in Bahrain, TDI anticipates this rig generating attractive contributions. Trinidad is currently reviewing additional opportunities for its international operations and expects to be able to provide further clarity on these opportunities in the first half of 2018.

An earnout payment relating to the RigMinder acquisition of US$10 million is also expected to be paid in 2018. This earnout payment is contingent on RigMinder reaching specific deployment milestones in 2018, which based on positive customer feedback on its technologies, Trinidad expects to be met.

In 2018, Trinidad expects general and administrative costs (excluding share-based payment expenses and third party recoverable costs) to be approximately $53 million, a reduction of 9% from the 2017 expected level of $58 million. Trinidad remains focused on cost control and continues to monitor its costs closely.

Trinidad is an industry-leading contract driller, providing safe, reliable, expertly-designed equipment operated by well-trained and experienced personnel. Trinidad’s drilling fleet is one of the most adaptable, technologically advanced and competitive in the industry. Trinidad provides contract drilling and related services in Canada, the US, Middle East and Mexico.

Trinidad is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. The Company’s common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol TDG. For more information, please visit www.trinidaddrilling.com.

For further information, please contact:

Brent Conway

President and Chief Executive Officer

403.265.6525

Lesley Bolster

Chief Financial Officer

403.265.6525

Lisa Ottmann

Vice President, Investor Relations

403.294.4401

email: investors@trinidaddrilling.com

