Trinidad Drilling Ltd. Outlines Recent RigMinder Progress, Lowers G&A Guidance by Nearly 20%

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Trinidad Drilling Ltd. (TSX:TDG) (“Trinidad” or “the Company”) provided an update on progress rolling out its RigMinder technology platform. In addition, the Company is lowering its guidance for 2018 general and administrative (G&A) expenses to $43 million, following a thorough review of its cost structure. The new guidance represents a reduction of nearly 20% from prior guidance for 2018 and a 25% reduction from expected 2017 G&A expenses.

RigMinder Rollout Progress Update

Since the acquisition of RigMinder Operating LLC in August 2017, exploration and production (E&P) customers have expressed strong interest in RigMinder’s four technology platforms, which Trinidad now offers along with its traditional contract drilling service.

The four technology platforms provide E&P customers with an ability to drill wells more quickly and efficiently; they provide cost savings and the convenience of a one-stop drilling service while also delivering new revenue streams for Trinidad. As noted below, three of the technology platforms are now commercially active while the fourth is in the test phase.

The commercial Criterion™ directional bit guidance software is being deployed by Trinidad this month for several E&P customers drilling in the Permian in the US and the Cardium in Canada. RigMinder’s Criterion™ directional bit guidance software provides improved, repeatable directional drilling accuracy through continuous monitoring of the downhole tool face placement, providing a smooth well bore that stays within the customer’s well plan.



The commercial Electronic Data Recorder (EDR) is being rolled out for E&P customers as quickly as units can be built. Four new EDR units have been deployed to Trinidad rigs in the last 40 days, bringing the total number of Trinidad’s EDR-equipped rigs to 14. A further four units are scheduled for deployment over the next few weeks. In addition, five non-Trinidad rigs use the EDR system under arrangements that preceded Trinidad’s acquisition of RigMinder. RigMinder’s EDR monitors the functionality of the rig and directional equipment to provide near real-time data on the drilling process.



Trinidad is now marketing the commercial downhole tool integration platform, having recently signed an agreement with Houston-based MWD Supply for measurement while drilling (MWD) kits. Trinidad is also in discussion with several mud motor suppliers. Under this new business line, Trinidad supplies a complete directional drilling package for its E&P customers. Trinidad provides the downhole tools from third-party suppliers, integrates the tools with Criterion™ wellbore bit guidance software and RigMinder EDR, and uses Trinidad’s drilling crews to operate the equipment. The saving for E&P customers results from eliminating a separate, third-party directional drilling contractor. Trinidad is currently negotiating additional agreements with several other downhole tool suppliers in order to expand its tool selection offering, including rotary steerable technology.



For the test-phase platform, the frac optimization software GMXSteering™, testing is scheduled to start later this month on a number of wells to be drilled in the Montney under an agreement between Trinidad and one of its key E&P customers. GMXSteering™ integrates with RigMinder’s Criterion™ directional bit guidance software and is designed to provide important data points on the rock formations, improving the placement of the wellbore and frac stages for enhanced production. Following a review of these well results, Trinidad has the option to purchase the exclusive right to this software. Trinidad expects to complete its review of GMXSteering™ within the first half of 2018. If successful, GMXSteering™ has the potential to add significant additional revenue for Trinidad.

Cost Cutting Initiatives

Trinidad undertook a review of its cost structure to ensure that its practices are in-line or ahead of its competitors and provide long-term value for its shareholders. Following the review, Trinidad has decided to reduce headcount, roll back salaries and tighten expense management. The majority of the headcount reductions will affect the Company’s corporate office.

As part of the cost cutting and restructuring efforts, Randy Hawkings, Executive Vice President, US Operations has elected to step down from his operational position. Mr. Hawkings will continue to consult with Trinidad in the Company’s performance drilling business group with a focus on growth and maximizing returns. Trinidad looks forward to the continuing relationship with Mr. Hawkings.

Cost-cutting initiatives include a 15% reduction in executive salaries and directors’ board fees. Trinidad is currently reviewing its operations for additional opportunities to create efficiencies, including a review of under-utilized facilities for further cost savings or potential asset sales.

Trinidad further notes that it has made several changes to its compensation programs in the past few years to align them with shareholders’ interests. These changes include:

Performance metrics on the Company’s Performance Stock Unit (PSU) long-term incentives were moved from the grant date to the vesting date;

Performance metrics on PSUs were altered to include Total Shareholder Return and Return on Gross Assets 1 over a three-year period; and

over a three-year period; and The award pool for short term incentives was capped at 3% of Adjusted EBITDA1 for 2015, 2016 and 2017 and in future years, depending on industry conditions.

Trinidad will continue to develop its performance metrics and ensure they are aligned with both best practice and the enhancement of shareholder value.

Trinidad believes that its new and prior initiatives improve the efficiency of the Company and position it as a cost-efficient drilling contractor with one of the lowest cost structures in the drilling sector.

About Trinidad

Trinidad is an industry-leading contract driller, providing safe, reliable, expertly-designed equipment operated by well-trained and experienced personnel. Trinidad’s drilling fleet is one of the most adaptable, technologically advanced and competitive in the industry. Trinidad provides contract drilling and related services in Canada, the US, Saudi Arabia and Mexico.

Trinidad is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. The Company’s common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol TDG. For more information, please visit www.trinidaddrilling.com.

For further information, please contact:

Brent Conway

President and Chief Executive Officer

403.265.6525

Lesley Bolster

Chief Financial Officer

403.265.6525

Lisa Ottmann

Vice President, Investor Relations

403.294.4401

email: investors@trinidaddrilling.com

