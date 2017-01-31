Trinity Bank “Streak” Continues: Every Year Since Inception (May 2003) Is Better Than Previous Year
FORT WORTH, TX–(Marketwired – Jan 31, 2017) – Trinity Bank N.A. (OTC: TYBT)
- 2016 Earnings Per Share increased 7.8% over 2015 results
- Strong Equity to Assets ratio of 12.65%
- Return on Assets of 1.79% and Return on Equity of 14.32% reflect excellent performance
Trinity Bank N.A. (OTC: TYBT) today announced financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and for the twelve months ended December 31, 2016.
Trinity Bank, N.A. reported Net Income after Taxes for the fourth quarter of 2016 of $1,072,000 or $.96 per diluted common share, compared to $977,000 or $.86 per diluted common share for the fourth quarter of 2015, an increase of 11.3%.
For the year 2016, Net Income After Taxes amounted to $4,009,000, or $3.56 per diluted common share, compared to $3,733,000, or $3.30 per diluted common share for 2015, an increase of 7.8%.
Jeffrey M. Harp, President, stated, “Operating results for 2016 represent our 13th consecutive year of improved performance. Trinity Bank produced a number of firsts in 2016.
1) First year to earn $4,000,000 in Net Income After Tax
2) First quarter to earn over $1,000,000 (both 3Q and 4Q)
3) First year to pay out more than $1,000,000 in dividends
While we are pleased with these milestones, Trinity Bank faces challenges as we add staff and increase the size of our banking facility. These investments in people and space are necessary for us to continue to make progress in the future. As shown below, Trinity continues to perform at a high level. Results for both ROA and ROE would place Trinity in the top 5% of the banks in the U.S.”
|For Year Ending
|2016
|2015
|2014
|2013
|2012
|2011
|Return on Assets
|1.79
|%
|1.79
|%
|1.68
|%
|1.58
|%
|1.51
|%
|1.46
|%
|Return on Equity
|(excluding unrealized gain on securities)
|14.32
|%
|14.69
|%
|14.29
|%
|13.83
|%
|13.21
|%
|13.22
|%
Trinity Bank, N.A. is a commercial bank that began operations May 28, 2003. For a full financial statement, visit Trinity Bank’s website: www.trinitybk.com. Regulatory reporting format is also available at www.fdic.gov.
This Press Release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding future financial conditions, results of operations and the Bank’s business operations. Such forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, but not limited to, monetary policy and general economic conditions in Texas and the greater Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area, the risks of changes in interest rates on the level and composition of deposits, loan demand and the values of loan collateral, securities and interest rate protection agreements, the actions of competitors and customers, the success of the Bank in implementing its strategic plan, the failure of the assumptions underlying the reserves for loan losses and the estimations of values of collateral and various financial assets and liabilities, that the costs of technological changes are more difficult or expensive than anticipated, the effects of regulatory restrictions imposed on banks generally, any changes in fiscal, monetary or regulatory policies and other uncertainties as discussed in the Bank’s Registration Statement on Form SB-1 filed with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should these underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes may vary materially from outcomes expected or anticipated by the Bank. A forward-looking statement may include a statement of the assumptions or bases underlying the forward-looking statement. The Bank believes it has chosen these assumptions or bases in good faith and that they are reasonable. However, the Bank cautions you that assumptions or bases almost always vary from actual results, and the differences between assumptions or bases and actual results can be material. The Bank undertakes no obligation to publicly update or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless the securities laws require the Bank to do so.
|TRINITY BANK N.A.
|(Unaudited)
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Quarter Ended
|Twelve Months Ending
|December 31
|%
|December 31
|%
|EARNINGS SUMMARY
|2016
|2015
|Change
|2016
|2015
|Change
|Interest income
|$
|2,050
|$
|2,070
|-1.0
|%
|$
|8,120
|$
|7,890
|2.9
|%
|Interest expense
|138
|107
|29.0
|%
|$
|534
|$
|398
|34.2
|%
|Net Interest Income
|1,912
|1,963
|-2.6
|%
|7,586
|7,492
|1.3
|%
|Service charges on deposits
|42
|50
|-16.0
|%
|$
|156
|$
|186
|-16.1
|%
|Other income
|89
|87
|2.3
|%
|397
|$
|340
|16.8
|%
|Total Non Interest Income
|131
|137
|-4.4
|%
|553
|526
|5.1
|%
|Salaries and benefits expense
|526
|627
|-16.1
|%
|$
|2,031
|$
|2,024
|0.3
|%
|Occupancy and equipment expense
|77
|68
|13.2
|%
|$
|302
|$
|264
|14.4
|%
|Other expense
|210
|149
|40.9
|%
|$
|1,046
|$
|1,013
|3.3
|%
|Total Non Interest Expense
|813
|844
|-3.7
|%
|3,379
|3,301
|2.4
|%
|Pretax pre-provision income
|1,230
|1,256
|-2.1
|%
|4,760
|4,717
|0.9
|%
|Gain on sale of securities
|79
|18
|N/M
|$
|263
|$
|61
|N/M
|Gain on sale of foreclosed assets
|0
|0
|N/M
|$
|0
|$
|70
|N/M
|Gain on sale of other assets
|0
|21
|N/M
|$
|41
|$
|21
|N/M
|Provision for Loan Losses
|0
|76
|N/M
|0
|76
|N/M
|Earnings before income taxes
|1,309
|1,219
|7.4
|%
|5,064
|4,793
|5.7
|%
|Provision for income taxes
|237
|242
|-2.1
|%
|$
|1,055
|$
|1,060
|-0.5
|%
|Net Earnings
|$
|1,072
|$
|977
|9.7
|%
|$
|4,009
|$
|3,733
|7.4
|%
|Basic earnings per share
|0.97
|0.87
|11.1
|%
|3.59
|3.33
|7.9
|%
|Basic weighted average shares
|1,109
|1,121
|1,116
|1,121
|outstanding
|Diluted earnings per share
|0.96
|0.86
|11.3
|%
|3.56
|3.30
|7.8
|%
|Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
|1,120
|1,132
|1,127
|1,132
|Average for Quarter
|Twelve Months Ending
|December 31
|%
|December 31
|%
|BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY
|2016
|2015
|Change
|2016
|2015
|Change
|Total loans
|$
|124,012
|$
|124,316
|-0.2
|%
|$
|121,267
|$
|117,821
|2.9
|%
|Total short term investments
|21,884
|16,894
|29.5
|%
|17,355
|15,502
|12.0
|%
|Total investment securities
|81,207
|71,663
|13.3
|%
|79,629
|71,068
|12.0
|%
|Earning assets
|227,103
|212,873
|6.7
|%
|218,251
|204,391
|6.8
|%
|Total assets
|232,931
|217,961
|6.9
|%
|223,624
|209,627
|6.7
|%
|Noninterest bearing deposits
|72,209
|67,719
|6.6
|%
|64,586
|60,101
|7.5
|%
|Interest bearing deposits
|129,186
|120,853
|6.9
|%
|127,783
|121,879
|4.8
|%
|Total deposits
|201,395
|188,572
|6.8
|%
|192,369
|181,980
|5.7
|%
|Fed Funds Purchased and Repurchase Agreements
|361
|361
|0.0
|%
|359
|412
|-12.9
|%
|Shareholders’ equity
|$
|29,946
|$
|27,733
|8.0
|%
|$
|29,613
|$
|26,315
|12.5
|%
|TRINITY BANK N.A.
|(Unaudited)
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Average for Quarter Ending
|Dec 31,
|Sept. 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|Dec 31,
|BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY
|2016
|2016
|2016
|2016
|2015
|Total loans
|$
|124,012
|$
|120,931
|$
|118,028
|$
|122,069
|$
|124,316
|Total short term investments
|21,884
|14,035
|16,766
|16,414
|16,894
|Total investment securities
|81,207
|81,166
|80,062
|76,418
|71,663
|Earning assets
|227,103
|216,132
|214,856
|214,901
|212,873
|Total assets
|232,931
|221,332
|219,895
|220,262
|217,961
|Noninterest bearing deposits
|72,209
|61,241
|58,456
|63,433
|67,719
|Interest bearing deposits
|129,186
|128,103
|130,204
|126,587
|120,853
|Total deposits
|201,395
|189,344
|188,660
|190,020
|188,572
|Fed Funds Purchased and Repurchase Agreements
|361
|361
|358
|355
|361
|Shareholders’ equity
|$
|29,746
|$
|30,278
|$
|29,460
|$
|28,758
|$
|27,733
|Quarter Ended
|Dec 31,
|Sept. 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|Dec 31,
|HISTORICAL EARNINGS SUMMARY
|2016
|2016
|2016
|2016
|2015
|Interest income
|$
|2,050
|$
|2,010
|$
|2,016
|$
|2,043
|$
|2,070
|Interest expense
|138
|136
|134
|126
|107
|Net Interest Income
|1,912
|1,874
|1,882
|1,917
|1,963
|Service charges on deposits
|42
|38
|37
|39
|50
|Other income
|89
|115
|87
|104
|87
|Total Non Interest Income
|131
|153
|124
|143
|137
|Salaries and benefits expense
|526
|476
|520
|509
|627
|Occupancy and equipment expense
|77
|72
|76
|78
|68
|Other expense
|210
|268
|267
|298
|149
|Total Non Interest Expense
|813
|816
|863
|885
|844
|Pretax pre-provision income
|1,230
|1,211
|1,143
|1,175
|1,256
|Gain on sale of securities
|79
|91
|67
|27
|18
|Gain on sale of foreclosed assets
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gain on sale of other assets
|0
|0
|19
|22
|21
|Provision for Loan Losses
|0
|0
|0
|0
|76
|Earnings before income taxes
|1,309
|1,302
|1,229
|1,224
|1,219
|Provision for income taxes
|237
|283
|263
|272
|242
|Net Earnings
|$
|1,072
|$
|1,019
|$
|966
|$
|952
|$
|977
|Diluted earnings per share
|$
|0.96
|$
|0.91
|$
|0.86
|$
|0.84
|$
|0.86
|TRINITY BANK N.A.
|(Unaudited)
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Ending Balance
|Dec 31,
|Sept. 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|Dec 31,
|HISTORICAL BALANCE SHEET
|2016
|2016
|2016
|2016
|2015
|Total loans
|$
|132,140
|$
|123,995
|$
|117,616
|$
|120,214
|$
|127,871
|Total short term investments
|9,615
|12,817
|13,269
|21,082
|20,095
|Total investment securities
|83,241
|80,951
|79,974
|78,737
|72,616
|Total earning assets
|224,996
|217,763
|210,859
|220,033
|220,582
|Allowance for loan losses
|(1,652
|)
|(1,644
|)
|(1,633
|)
|(1,624
|)
|(1,613
|)
|Premises and equipment
|2,525
|1,764
|1,425
|1,444
|1,397
|Other Assets
|6,875
|8,918
|5,353
|5,189
|8,008
|Total assets
|232,744
|226,801
|216,004
|225,042
|228,374
|Noninterest bearing deposits
|74,537
|67,702
|59,753
|63,151
|73,078
|Interest bearing deposits
|127,986
|127,123
|124,839
|130,828
|125,772
|Total deposits
|202,523
|194,825
|184,592
|193,979
|198,850
|Fed Funds Purchased and Repurchase Agreements
|361
|361
|361
|355
|355
|Other Liabilities
|472
|1,793
|1,235
|1,842
|1,095
|Total liabilities
|203,356
|196,979
|186,188
|196,176
|200,300
|Shareholders’ Equity Actual
|29,201
|28,106
|28,097
|27,180
|26,755
|Unrealized Gain – AFS
|187
|1,716
|1,719
|1,686
|1,319
|Total Equity
|$
|29,388
|$
|29,822
|$
|29,816
|$
|28,866
|$
|28,074
|Quarter Ending
|Dec 31,
|Sept. 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|Dec 31,
|NONPERFORMING ASSETS
|2016
|2016
|2016
|2015
|2015
|Nonaccrual loans
|$
|2,753
|$
|3,173
|$
|1,349
|$
|1,383
|$
|0
|Restructured loans
|$
|0
|$
|0
|$
|0
|$
|0
|$
|0
|Other real estate & foreclosed assets
|$
|0
|$
|0
|$
|0
|$
|0
|$
|0
|Accruing loans past due 90 days or more
|$
|0
|$
|0
|$
|0
|$
|0
|$
|0
|Total nonperforming assets
|$
|2,753
|$
|3,173
|$
|1,349
|$
|1,383
|$
|0
|Accruing loans past due 30-89 days
|$
|121
|$
|0
|$
|0
|$
|0
|$
|0
|Total nonperforming assets as a percentage
|of loans and foreclosed assets
|2.08
|%
|2.56
|%
|1.15
|%
|1.15
|%
|0.00
|%
|TRINITY BANK N.A.
|(Unaudited)
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Quarter Ending
|ALLOWANCE FOR
|Dec 31,
|Sept. 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|Dec 31,
|LOAN LOSSES
|2016
|2016
|2016
|2016
|2015
|Balance at beginning of period
|$
|1,644
|$
|1,633
|$
|1,624
|$
|1,613
|$
|1,528
|Loans charged off
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Loan recoveries
|8
|11
|9
|11
|9
|Net (charge-offs) recoveries
|8
|11
|9
|11
|9
|Provision for loan losses
|0
|0
|0
|0
|76
|Balance at end of period
|$
|1,652
|$
|1,644
|$
|1,633
|$
|1,624
|$
|1,613
|Allowance for loan losses
|as a percentage of total loans
|1.25
|%
|1.33
|%
|1.39
|%
|1.35
|%
|1.26
|%
|Allowance for loan losses
|as a percentage of nonperforming assets
|60
|%
|52
|%
|121
|%
|117
|%
|N/A
|Net charge-offs (recoveries) as a
|percentage of average loans
|-0.01
|%
|-0.01
|%
|-0.01
|%
|-0.01
|%
|-0.01
|%
|Provision for loan losses
|as a percentage of average loans
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|0.06
|%
|Quarter Ending
|Dec 31,
|Sept. 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|Dec 31,
|SELECTED RATIOS
|2016
|2016
|2016
|2016
|2015
|Return on average assets (annualized)
|1.84
|%
|1.84
|%
|1.76
|%
|1.73
|%
|1.79
|%
|Return on average equity (annualized)
|14.32
|%
|13.46
|%
|13.12
|%
|13.19
|%
|14.09
|%
|Return on average equity (excluding unrealized gain on investments)
|14.97
|%
|14.33
|%
|13.97
|%
|14.01
|%
|14.84
|%
|Average shareholders’ equity to average assets
|12.86
|%
|13.68
|%
|13.40
|%
|13.06
|%
|12.72
|%
|Yield on earning assets (tax equivalent)
|4.13
|%
|4.14
|%
|4.16
|%
|4.32
|%
|4.23
|%
|Effective Cost of Funds
|0.25
|%
|0.26
|%
|0.25
|%
|0.24
|%
|0.20
|%
|Net interest margin (tax equivalent)
|3.88
|%
|3.88
|%
|3.92
|%
|4.08
|%
|4.03
|%
|Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent)
|35.8
|%
|36.2
|%
|38.8
|%
|38.4
|%
|36.2
|%
|End of period book value per common share
|$
|26.50
|$
|26.89
|$
|26.67
|$
|25.77
|$
|25.07
|End of period book value (excluding unrealized gain on investments)
|$
|26.33
|$
|25.34
|$
|25.13
|$
|24.27
|$
|23.89
|End of period common shares outstanding (in 000’s)
|1,109
|1,109
|1,118
|1,120
|1,120
|TRINITY BANK N.A.
|(Unaudited)
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Twelve Months Ending
|December 31, 2016
|December 31, 2015
|Tax
|Tax
|Average
|Equivalent
|Average
|Equivalent
|YIELD ANALYSIS
|Balance
|Interest
|Yield
|Yield
|Balance
|Interest
|Yield
|Yield
|Interest Earning Assets:
|Short term investment
|$
|16,983
|137
|0.81
|%
|0.81
|%
|$
|15,502
|96
|0.62
|%
|0.62
|%
|Investment securities
|372
|24
|6.00
|%
|6.00
|%
|370
|22
|5.95
|%
|5.95
|%
|Tax Free securities
|79,629
|2,007
|2.52
|%
|3.63
|%
|71,068
|1,740
|2.45
|%
|3.53
|%
|Loans
|121,267
|5,952
|4.91
|%
|4.91
|%
|117,821
|6,032
|5.12
|%
|5.12
|%
|Total Interest Earning Assets
|218,251
|8,120
|3.72
|%
|4.13
|%
|204,761
|7,890
|3.85
|%
|4.23
|%
|Noninterest Earning Assets:
|Cash and due from banks
|3,968
|3,612
|Other assets
|3,038
|2,757
|Allowance for loan losses
|(1,633
|)
|(1,503
|)
|Total Noninterest Earning Assets
|5,373
|4,866
|Total Assets
|$
|223,624
|$
|209,627
|Interest Bearing Liabilities:
|Transaction and Money Market accounts
|102,554
|319
|0.31
|%
|0.31
|%
|99,705
|273
|0.27
|%
|0.27
|%
|Certificates and other time deposits
|25,249
|214
|0.85
|%
|0.85
|%
|22,175
|124
|0.56
|%
|0.56
|%
|Other borrowings
|359
|1
|0.28
|%
|0.28
|%
|412
|1
|0.24
|%
|0.24
|%
|Total Interest Bearing Liabilities
|128,162
|534
|0.42
|%
|0.42
|%
|122,292
|398
|0.33
|%
|0.33
|%
|Noninterest Bearing Liabilities
|Demand deposits
|64,566
|60,101
|Other liabilities
|1,283
|919
|Shareholders’ Equity
|29,613
|26,315
|Total Liabilities and Shareholders Equity
|$
|223,624
|$
|209,627
|Net Interest Income and Spread
|7,586
|3.30
|%
|3.71
|%
|7,492
|3.53
|%
|3.91
|%
|Net Interest Margin
|3.48
|%
|3.88
|%
|3.66
|%
|4.03
|%
|TRINITY BANK N.A.
|(Unaudited)
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|December 31
|December 31
|2016
|%
|2015
|%
|LOAN PORTFOLIO
|Commercial and industrial
|$
|74,928
|56.70
|%
|$
|71,987
|56.30
|%
|Real estate:
|Commercial
|22,307
|16.88
|%
|21,548
|16.85
|%
|Residential
|19,255
|14.57
|%
|21,183
|16.57
|%
|Construction and development
|14,507
|10.98
|%
|11,338
|8.87
|%
|Consumer
|1,143
|0.86
|%
|1,815
|1.42
|%
|Total loans (gross)
|132,140
|100.00
|%
|127,871
|100.00
|%
|Unearned discounts
|0
|0.00
|%
|0
|0.00
|%
|Total loans (net)
|$
|132,140
|100.00
|%
|$
|127,871
|100.00
|%
|December 31
|December 31
|2016
|2015
|REGULATORY CAPITAL DATA
|Tier 1 Capital
|$
|29,201
|$
|26,755
|Total Capital (Tier 1 + Tier 2)
|$
|30,853
|$
|28,368
|Total Risk-Adjusted Assets
|$
|151,282
|$
|141,945
|Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio
|19.30
|%
|18.85
|%
|Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio
|20.39
|%
|19.99
|%
|Tier 1 Leverage Ratio
|12.54
|%
|12.28
|%
|OTHER DATA
|Full Time Equivalent
|Employees (FTE’s)
|16
|16
|Stock Price Range
|(For the Three Months Ended):
|High
|$
|56.00
|$
|51.00
|Low
|$
|50.10
|$
|46.19
|Close
|$
|53.50
|$
|49.00
