Tuesday, January 31, 2017Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
Home | Business News | Financial News | Trinity Bank “Streak” Continues: Every Year Since Inception (May 2003) Is Better Than Previous Year

Trinity Bank “Streak” Continues: Every Year Since Inception (May 2003) Is Better Than Previous Year

FORT WORTH, TX–(Marketwired – Jan 31, 2017) – Trinity Bank N.A. (OTC: TYBT)

  • 2016 Earnings Per Share increased 7.8% over 2015 results
  • Strong Equity to Assets ratio of 12.65%
  • Return on Assets of 1.79% and Return on Equity of 14.32% reflect excellent performance

Trinity Bank N.A. (OTC: TYBT) today announced financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and for the twelve months ended December 31, 2016.

Trinity Bank, N.A. reported Net Income after Taxes for the fourth quarter of 2016 of $1,072,000 or $.96 per diluted common share, compared to $977,000 or $.86 per diluted common share for the fourth quarter of 2015, an increase of 11.3%.

For the year 2016, Net Income After Taxes amounted to $4,009,000, or $3.56 per diluted common share, compared to $3,733,000, or $3.30 per diluted common share for 2015, an increase of 7.8%.

Jeffrey M. Harp, President, stated, “Operating results for 2016 represent our 13th consecutive year of improved performance. Trinity Bank produced a number of firsts in 2016.

1) First year to earn $4,000,000 in Net Income After Tax
2) First quarter to earn over $1,000,000 (both 3Q and 4Q)
3) First year to pay out more than $1,000,000 in dividends

While we are pleased with these milestones, Trinity Bank faces challenges as we add staff and increase the size of our banking facility. These investments in people and space are necessary for us to continue to make progress in the future. As shown below, Trinity continues to perform at a high level. Results for both ROA and ROE would place Trinity in the top 5% of the banks in the U.S.”

   
  For Year Ending  
                                     
    2016     2015     2014     2013     2012     2011  
                                     
Return on Assets   1.79 %   1.79 %   1.68 %   1.58 %   1.51 %   1.46 %
                                     
Return on Equity                                    
(excluding unrealized gain on securities)   14.32 %   14.69 %   14.29 %   13.83 %   13.21 %   13.22 %
                                     

Trinity Bank, N.A. is a commercial bank that began operations May 28, 2003. For a full financial statement, visit Trinity Bank’s website: www.trinitybk.com. Regulatory reporting format is also available at www.fdic.gov.

This Press Release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding future financial conditions, results of operations and the Bank’s business operations. Such forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, but not limited to, monetary policy and general economic conditions in Texas and the greater Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area, the risks of changes in interest rates on the level and composition of deposits, loan demand and the values of loan collateral, securities and interest rate protection agreements, the actions of competitors and customers, the success of the Bank in implementing its strategic plan, the failure of the assumptions underlying the reserves for loan losses and the estimations of values of collateral and various financial assets and liabilities, that the costs of technological changes are more difficult or expensive than anticipated, the effects of regulatory restrictions imposed on banks generally, any changes in fiscal, monetary or regulatory policies and other uncertainties as discussed in the Bank’s Registration Statement on Form SB-1 filed with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should these underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes may vary materially from outcomes expected or anticipated by the Bank. A forward-looking statement may include a statement of the assumptions or bases underlying the forward-looking statement. The Bank believes it has chosen these assumptions or bases in good faith and that they are reasonable. However, the Bank cautions you that assumptions or bases almost always vary from actual results, and the differences between assumptions or bases and actual results can be material. The Bank undertakes no obligation to publicly update or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless the securities laws require the Bank to do so.

       
TRINITY BANK N.A.      
(Unaudited)      
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)      
                             
                             
    Quarter Ended         Twelve Months Ending      
    December 31   %     December 31   %  
EARNINGS SUMMARY   2016   2015   Change     2016   2015   Change  
                                     
Interest income   $ 2,050   $ 2,070   -1.0 %   $ 8,120   $ 7,890   2.9 %
Interest expense     138     107   29.0 %   $ 534   $ 398   34.2 %
Net Interest Income     1,912     1,963   -2.6 %     7,586     7,492   1.3 %
                                     
Service charges on deposits     42     50   -16.0 %   $ 156   $ 186   -16.1 %
Other income     89     87   2.3 %     397   $ 340   16.8 %
Total Non Interest Income     131     137   -4.4 %     553     526   5.1 %
                                     
Salaries and benefits expense     526     627   -16.1 %   $ 2,031   $ 2,024   0.3 %
Occupancy and equipment expense     77     68   13.2 %   $ 302   $ 264   14.4 %
Other expense     210     149   40.9 %   $ 1,046   $ 1,013   3.3 %
Total Non Interest Expense     813     844   -3.7 %     3,379     3,301   2.4 %
                                     
Pretax pre-provision income     1,230     1,256   -2.1 %     4,760     4,717   0.9 %
                                     
Gain on sale of securities     79     18   N/M     $ 263   $ 61   N/M  
Gain on sale of foreclosed assets     0     0   N/M     $ 0   $ 70   N/M  
Gain on sale of other assets     0     21   N/M     $ 41   $ 21   N/M  
                                     
Provision for Loan Losses     0     76   N/M       0     76   N/M  
                                     
Earnings before income taxes     1,309     1,219   7.4 %     5,064     4,793   5.7 %
Provision for income taxes     237     242   -2.1 %   $ 1,055   $ 1,060   -0.5 %
Net Earnings   $ 1,072   $ 977   9.7 %   $ 4,009   $ 3,733   7.4 %
                                     
Basic earnings per share     0.97     0.87   11.1 %     3.59     3.33   7.9 %
Basic weighted average shares     1,109     1,121           1,116     1,121      
outstanding                                    
                                     
Diluted earnings per share     0.96     0.86   11.3 %     3.56     3.30   7.8 %
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding     1,120     1,132           1,127     1,132      
                                     
                                     
                                     
      Average for Quarter           Twelve Months Ending      
      December 31   %        December 31   %   
BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY     2016     2015   Change       2016     2015   Change  
                                     
Total loans   $ 124,012   $ 124,316   -0.2 %   $ 121,267   $ 117,821   2.9 %
Total short term investments     21,884     16,894   29.5 %     17,355     15,502   12.0 %
Total investment securities     81,207     71,663   13.3 %     79,629     71,068   12.0 %
                                     
Earning assets     227,103     212,873   6.7 %     218,251     204,391   6.8 %
                                     
Total assets     232,931     217,961   6.9 %     223,624     209,627   6.7 %
                                     
Noninterest bearing deposits     72,209     67,719   6.6 %     64,586     60,101   7.5 %
Interest bearing deposits     129,186     120,853   6.9 %     127,783     121,879   4.8 %
                                     
Total deposits     201,395     188,572   6.8 %     192,369     181,980   5.7 %
                                     
Fed Funds Purchased and Repurchase Agreements     361     361   0.0 %     359     412   -12.9 %
                                     
Shareholders’ equity   $ 29,946   $ 27,733   8.0 %   $ 29,613   $ 26,315   12.5 %
                                     
 
TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
                     
                     
    Average for Quarter Ending
    Dec 31,   Sept. 30,   June 30,   March 31,   Dec 31,
BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY   2016   2016   2016   2016   2015
                               
Total loans   $ 124,012   $ 120,931   $ 118,028   $ 122,069   $ 124,316
Total short term investments     21,884     14,035     16,766     16,414     16,894
Total investment securities     81,207     81,166     80,062     76,418     71,663
                               
Earning assets     227,103     216,132     214,856     214,901     212,873
                               
Total assets     232,931     221,332     219,895     220,262     217,961
                               
Noninterest bearing deposits     72,209     61,241     58,456     63,433     67,719
Interest bearing deposits     129,186     128,103     130,204     126,587     120,853
                               
Total deposits     201,395     189,344     188,660     190,020     188,572
                               
Fed Funds Purchased and Repurchase Agreements     361     361     358     355     361
                               
Shareholders’ equity   $ 29,746   $ 30,278   $ 29,460   $ 28,758   $ 27,733
                               
                               
      Quarter Ended
      Dec 31,     Sept. 30,     June 30,     March 31,     Dec 31,
HISTORICAL EARNINGS SUMMARY     2016     2016     2016     2016     2015
                               
                               
Interest income   $ 2,050   $ 2,010   $ 2,016   $ 2,043   $ 2,070
Interest expense     138     136     134     126     107
Net Interest Income     1,912     1,874     1,882     1,917     1,963
                               
Service charges on deposits     42     38     37     39     50
Other income     89     115     87     104     87
Total Non Interest Income     131     153     124     143     137
                               
Salaries and benefits expense     526     476     520     509     627
Occupancy and equipment expense     77     72     76     78     68
Other expense     210     268     267     298     149
Total Non Interest Expense     813     816     863     885     844
                               
Pretax pre-provision income     1,230     1,211     1,143     1,175     1,256
                               
Gain on sale of securities     79     91     67     27     18
Gain on sale of foreclosed assets     0     0     0     0     0
Gain on sale of other assets     0     0     19     22     21
                               
Provision for Loan Losses     0     0     0     0     76
                               
Earnings before income taxes     1,309     1,302     1,229     1,224     1,219
Provision for income taxes     237     283     263     272     242
                               
Net Earnings   $ 1,072   $ 1,019   $ 966   $ 952   $ 977
                               
Diluted earnings per share   $ 0.96   $ 0.91   $ 0.86   $ 0.84   $ 0.86
                               
   
TRINITY BANK N.A.  
(Unaudited)  
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)  
                               
                               
                               
    Ending Balance  
    Dec 31,     Sept. 30,     June 30,     March 31,     Dec 31,  
HISTORICAL BALANCE SHEET   2016     2016     2016     2016     2015  
                                         
Total loans   $ 132,140     $ 123,995     $ 117,616     $ 120,214     $ 127,871  
Total short term investments     9,615       12,817       13,269       21,082       20,095  
Total investment securities     83,241       80,951       79,974       78,737       72,616  
                                         
Total earning assets     224,996       217,763       210,859       220,033       220,582  
                                         
Allowance for loan losses     (1,652 )     (1,644 )     (1,633 )     (1,624 )     (1,613 )
Premises and equipment     2,525       1,764       1,425       1,444       1,397  
Other Assets     6,875       8,918       5,353       5,189       8,008  
                                         
Total assets     232,744       226,801       216,004       225,042       228,374  
                                         
Noninterest bearing deposits     74,537       67,702       59,753       63,151       73,078  
Interest bearing deposits     127,986       127,123       124,839       130,828       125,772  
                                         
Total deposits     202,523       194,825       184,592       193,979       198,850  
                                         
Fed Funds Purchased and Repurchase Agreements     361       361       361       355       355  
Other Liabilities     472       1,793       1,235       1,842       1,095  
                                         
Total liabilities     203,356       196,979       186,188       196,176       200,300  
                                         
Shareholders’ Equity Actual     29,201       28,106       28,097       27,180       26,755  
Unrealized Gain – AFS     187       1,716       1,719       1,686       1,319  
Total Equity   $ 29,388     $ 29,822     $ 29,816     $ 28,866     $ 28,074  
                                         
                                         
    Quarter Ending  
    Dec 31,     Sept. 30,     June 30,     March 31,     Dec 31,  
NONPERFORMING ASSETS   2016     2016     2016     2015     2015  
                                         
Nonaccrual loans   $ 2,753     $ 3,173     $ 1,349     $ 1,383     $ 0  
Restructured loans   $ 0     $ 0     $ 0     $ 0     $ 0  
Other real estate & foreclosed assets   $ 0     $ 0     $ 0     $ 0     $ 0  
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more   $ 0     $ 0     $ 0     $ 0     $ 0  
Total nonperforming assets   $ 2,753     $ 3,173     $ 1,349     $ 1,383     $ 0  
                                         
Accruing loans past due 30-89 days   $ 121     $ 0     $ 0     $ 0     $ 0  
                                         
Total nonperforming assets as a percentage                                        
of loans and foreclosed assets     2.08 %     2.56 %     1.15 %     1.15 %     0.00 %
                                         
   
TRINITY BANK N.A.  
(Unaudited)  
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)  
                               
                               
                               
    Quarter Ending  
ALLOWANCE FOR   Dec 31,     Sept. 30,     June 30,     March 31,     Dec 31,  
LOAN LOSSES   2016     2016     2016     2016     2015  
                                         
Balance at beginning of period   $ 1,644     $ 1,633     $ 1,624     $ 1,613     $ 1,528  
Loans charged off     0       0       0       0       0  
Loan recoveries     8       11       9       11       9  
  Net (charge-offs) recoveries     8       11       9       11       9  
Provision for loan losses     0       0       0       0       76  
Balance at end of period   $ 1,652     $ 1,644     $ 1,633     $ 1,624     $ 1,613  
                                         
Allowance for loan losses                                        
as a percentage of total loans     1.25 %     1.33 %     1.39 %     1.35 %     1.26 %
Allowance for loan losses                                        
as a percentage of nonperforming assets     60 %     52 %     121 %     117 %     N/A  
Net charge-offs (recoveries) as a                                        
percentage of average loans     -0.01 %     -0.01 %     -0.01 %     -0.01 %     -0.01 %
Provision for loan losses                                        
as a percentage of average loans     N/A       N/A       N/A       N/A       0.06 %
                                         
                                         
                               
    Quarter Ending  
    Dec 31,     Sept. 30,     June 30,     March 31,     Dec 31,  
SELECTED RATIOS   2016     2016     2016     2016     2015  
                                         
Return on average assets (annualized)     1.84 %     1.84 %     1.76 %     1.73 %     1.79 %
                                         
Return on average equity (annualized)     14.32 %     13.46 %     13.12 %     13.19 %     14.09 %
                                         
Return on average equity (excluding unrealized gain on investments)     14.97 %     14.33 %     13.97 %     14.01 %     14.84 %
                                         
Average shareholders’ equity to average assets     12.86 %     13.68 %     13.40 %     13.06 %     12.72 %
                                         
Yield on earning assets (tax equivalent)     4.13 %     4.14 %     4.16 %     4.32 %     4.23 %
                                         
Effective Cost of Funds     0.25 %     0.26 %     0.25 %     0.24 %     0.20 %
                                         
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)     3.88 %     3.88 %     3.92 %     4.08 %     4.03 %
                                         
Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent)     35.8 %     36.2 %     38.8 %     38.4 %     36.2 %
                                         
End of period book value per common share   $ 26.50     $ 26.89     $ 26.67     $ 25.77     $ 25.07  
                                         
End of period book value (excluding unrealized gain on investments)   $ 26.33     $ 25.34     $ 25.13     $ 24.27     $ 23.89  
                                         
End of period common shares outstanding (in 000’s)     1,109       1,109       1,118       1,120       1,120  
                                         
 
  TRINITY BANK N.A.         
  (Unaudited)         
  (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)         
 
 
    Twelve Months Ending  
    December 31, 2016     December 31, 2015  
                                             
                    Tax                     Tax  
    Average               Equivalent     Average               Equivalent  
YIELD ANALYSIS   Balance     Interest   Yield     Yield     Balance     Interest   Yield     Yield  
                                                 
Interest Earning Assets:                                                
Short term investment   $ 16,983     137   0.81 %   0.81 %   $ 15,502     96   0.62 %   0.62 %
Investment securities     372     24   6.00 %   6.00 %     370     22   5.95 %   5.95 %
Tax Free securities     79,629     2,007   2.52 %   3.63 %     71,068     1,740   2.45 %   3.53 %
Loans     121,267     5,952   4.91 %   4.91 %     117,821     6,032   5.12 %   5.12 %
                                                 
Total Interest Earning Assets     218,251     8,120   3.72 %   4.13 %     204,761     7,890   3.85 %   4.23 %
                                                 
Noninterest Earning Assets:                                                
Cash and due from banks     3,968                       3,612                  
Other assets     3,038                       2,757                  
Allowance for loan losses     (1,633 )                     (1,503 )                
                                                 
Total Noninterest Earning Assets     5,373                       4,866                  
                                                 
Total Assets   $ 223,624                     $ 209,627                  
                                                 
Interest Bearing Liabilities:                                                
Transaction and Money Market accounts     102,554     319   0.31 %   0.31 %     99,705     273   0.27 %   0.27 %
Certificates and other time deposits     25,249     214   0.85 %   0.85 %     22,175     124   0.56 %   0.56 %
Other borrowings     359     1   0.28 %   0.28 %     412     1   0.24 %   0.24 %
                                                 
Total Interest Bearing Liabilities     128,162     534   0.42 %   0.42 %     122,292     398   0.33 %   0.33 %
                                                 
Noninterest Bearing Liabilities                                                
Demand deposits     64,566                       60,101                  
Other liabilities     1,283                       919                  
Shareholders’ Equity     29,613                       26,315                  
                                                 
Total Liabilities and Shareholders Equity   $ 223,624                     $ 209,627                  
                                                 
Net Interest Income and Spread           7,586   3.30 %   3.71 %           7,492   3.53 %   3.91 %
                                                 
Net Interest Margin               3.48 %   3.88 %               3.66 %   4.03 %
                                                 
                                                 
   
TRINITY BANK N.A.  
(Unaudited)  
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)  
                         
                         
    December 31           December 31        
    2016     %     2015     %  
LOAN PORTFOLIO                            
                             
Commercial and industrial   $ 74,928     56.70 %   $ 71,987     56.30 %
Real estate:                            
  Commercial     22,307     16.88 %     21,548     16.85 %
  Residential     19,255     14.57 %     21,183     16.57 %
  Construction and development     14,507     10.98 %     11,338     8.87 %
Consumer     1,143     0.86 %     1,815     1.42 %
                             
Total loans (gross)     132,140     100.00 %     127,871     100.00 %
                             
Unearned discounts     0     0.00 %     0     0.00 %
                             
Total loans (net)   $ 132,140     100.00 %   $ 127,871     100.00 %
                             
                         
    December 31           December 31        
    2016           2015        
REGULATORY CAPITAL DATA                            
Tier 1 Capital   $ 29,201           $ 26,755        
Total Capital (Tier 1 + Tier 2)   $ 30,853           $ 28,368        
Total Risk-Adjusted Assets   $ 151,282           $ 141,945        
Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio     19.30 %           18.85 %      
Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio     20.39 %           19.99 %      
Tier 1 Leverage Ratio     12.54 %           12.28 %      
                             
OTHER DATA                            
Full Time Equivalent                            
  Employees (FTE’s)     16             16        
                             
Stock Price Range                            
(For the Three Months Ended):                            
  High   $ 56.00           $ 51.00        
  Low   $ 50.10           $ 46.19        
  Close   $ 53.50           $ 49.00        
                             

For information contact:
Richard Burt
Executive Vice President
Trinity Bank
817-763-9966

Recommended
Visionstate beefs up board with M and A experience, facility management
METRO OPTIC AND I.C.E DATACENTERS announce that the services of ThinkTel, the business services division of Distributel, offering Microsoft ExpressRoute, Microsoft 365 and Skype for Business