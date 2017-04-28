TriStar Gold Closes Equity Financing of C$5.1 Million

SCOTTSDALE, AZ–(Marketwired – April 28, 2017) –

TriStar Gold Inc. (“TriStar Gold” or the “Company”) (TSX VENTURE: TSG) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced offering of units (the “Units”) of the Company, originally announced on March 23, 2017 (the Financing”). 17,108,267 Units will be issued in the Financing at a price of C$0.30 per Unit for gross proceeds of C$5,132,480. The Financing was conducted by Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. and Paradigm Capital Inc. acting as co-lead Agents (the “Agents”) on a best efforts basis.

Nick Appleyard, TriStar’s President and CEO commented: “We are very happy to welcome two new institutional shareholders and thankful for the confidence that our existing shareholder base is showing in us. We currently have one reverse circulation drill rig on site and the first batch of samples is at the lab, and now with this closing we anticipate mobilizing a second RC rig and a core rig to Castelo de Sonhos to work towards expanding the resource on which the preliminary economic assessment will be based later this year.”

Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of TriStar Gold and one-half of a common share purchase warrant, with each whole common share purchase warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the Company at an exercise price of C$0.45 until April 28, 2019.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Financing for drilling and studies to advance the Company’s Castelo de Sonhos in Pará State, Brazil and for general working capital purposes.

The Financing is made pursuant to the Final Prospectus, which has been filed in each of the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario. A copy of the Final Prospectus, which contains important information relating to the Units, is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com or from the Agents by contacting the Agents at [email protected] or [email protected].

About TriStar:

TriStar Gold is an exploration and development company focused on precious metals properties in the Americas that have potential to become significant producing mines. The Company’s current flagship property is Castelo de Sonhos in Pará State, Brazil. The Company’s shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol TSG. Further information is available at www.tristargold.com.

