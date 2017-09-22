Trius Announces Resignation of Director

FREDERICTON, NEW BRUNSWICK–(Marketwired – Sept. 22, 2017) - Effective today Mr. Andrew Burgess has resigned from the Board of Trius Investments Inc. (“Trius”) (TSX VENTURE:TRU) to pursue other interests. We wish Mr. Burgess good luck in his future endeavours and thank Mr. Burgess for his efforts on behalf of Trius since 1998.

Trius has commenced the search for a replacement independent director.

About Trius Investments Inc.

Trius owns interests in several real estate and healthcare investments in the United States. Trius’ common shares trade on the Exchange under the symbol “TRU”.

