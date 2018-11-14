Troilus Gold Corp. Intersects 3.56 g/t AuEq Over 19 Metres Below J4 Open Pit at Troilus Gold Property, Quebec

CBJ Newsmakers

TORONTO, Nov. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Troilus Gold Corp. (TSX: TLG) (OTCQB: CHXMF) (“Troilus” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide further drilling results from its 100% owned Troilus gold and copper property located Northeast of the Val-d’Or district in Quebec, Canada (the “Troilus Project”). A 36,000 metre drill program was designed to confirm and expand existing estimated mineral resources from the past-producing Troilus mine, as well as to explore the down dip and strike extension of known mineralization.

Thirty-three (33) holes, totaling approximately 9,000 metres of drilling were designed to test the down dip continuity and strike extension of mineralization at J4 Zone (Fig 1). The program was also designed to add drill hole information where historic data was limited and/or incomplete. The J4 Zone was the smaller of the two main open pits developed at Troilus during operation. At its deepest, the J4 pit only reached 156 metres in total depth, compared to Z87 which reached a depth of over 350 metres. Drilling from these holes has tested a depth of only 230 metres and has shown sustained strength of mineralization at depth while remaining open down-dip.

The sixteen (16) holes contained in this press release, represent the drilling completed on the Southern half of the J4 Zone open pit target area; located directly South of the J4 Zone Northern half drilling (see Company’s press release dated November 7th, 2018) (Fig 2). All 16 holes intersected gold mineralization and show mineralization continuity at depth, creating growth potential beyond the limits of what was previously estimated (Fig 3). The Southern half of the J4 Zone is showing strong width, similar to that seen in the main zone of Z87. Foliation is creating separate discrete zones of gold-bearing material, that when combined across the targeted geologic unit (foliated diorite), can exceed 40-60 metres of mineralized widths in core (Fig 4).

Drill hole data combined with recent mapping has shown geologic continuity between J4 & J5. Both zones are in fact the same geologically, offset structurally by a pervasive fold regime visible across the entire Troilus property. This new structural thinking suggests J4 and J5 are the same unit often referred to as the “J Zone”.

Highlights:

TLG-J4-065 – 3.47 g/t gold and 0.06% Cu for 3.56 g/t AuEq over 19 metres, including 9.53 g/t AuEq over 5.65 metres; 1.27 g/t AuEq over 3 metres; 1.07 g/t AuEq over 2.6 metres; 1.26 g/t AuEq over 3 metres; and 0.82 g/t AuEq over 9 metres for 36.6 metres of mineralization less than 300 metres from surface

for of mineralization less than from surface TLG-J4-075 – 3.54 g/t gold and 0.04% Cu for 3.6 g/t AuEq over 9 metres, including 13.2 g/t AuEq over 2 metres; 1.89 g/t AuEq over 5 metres; 0.94 g/t AuEq over 4 metres; and 0.89 g/t AuEq over 4 metres for 22 metres of mineralization less than 300 metres from surface

for of mineralization less than 300 metres from surface TLG-J4-072 – 1.77 g/t gold and 0.1% Cu for 1.93 g/t AuEq over 15 metres, including 8.55 g/t AuEq over 2 metres; 1.25 g/t AuEq over 12 metres; 1.08 g/t AuEq over 9 metres; 2.68 g/t AuEq over 2 metres; 1.16 g/t AuEq over 4 metres; 1.1 g/t AuEq over 12 metres; and 0.75 g/t AuEq over 8 metres for 62 metres of mineralization less than 300 metres from surface

“We believe the drilling at J4 is a game changer for Troilus and is making the team expand their project vision considerably,” said Justin Reid, CEO of Troilus Gold Corp. “We recognize the value of these near surface results and are eager to apply this new information to the evolving story at Troilus.”

“Our structural approach to exploration has opened up new opportunities across our entire land package,” said Blake Hylands, SVP Exploration at Troilus Gold Corp. “We now better understand the relationship between J4 and J5 and consider them to be one and the same. Recognizing this changes our approach to exploring the region completely.”

The 2018 drilling program has been completed at the Troilus Project. Ninety-one (91) diamond drill holes were completed for a total of over 36,000 metres of drilling and over 26,800 samples. An updated mineral resource estimate is currently underway and is planned to be released before the end of 2018. Regional exploration has now been completed, with samples and mapping expected to form the basis of the 2019 Drill Program, which has been established in conjunction with drilling results and the pending mineral resource estimate update.

Figure 1: Property plan map showing location of significant drill results

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4a8ec2d4-41fd-41a3-a7b5-2207e7281b19

Figure 2: Geologic plan map showing location of main target across TLG land package

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f61eb6f4-c583-45b4-9aee-9d359e9b5b34

Figure 3: Longitudinal section showing drill hole pierce points

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/15748a4e-0e1d-43d2-9d3e-7be2826db294

Figure 4: Cross Section showing drill results and typical geology of J4 at Troilus Gold Project

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e6717618-72ac-489e-a851-dcc6a3a62fb1

Hole ID From To Length Au Cu AuEq TLG-ZJ418-064 258 262 4.00 1.3 0.07 1.44 and 265 268 2.80 1.8 0.03 1.81 and 272 283 10.72 2.2 0.05 2.30 incl 275 277 1.89 3.5 0.05 3.55 incl 282 283 0.72 7.5 0.03 7.53 and 294 298 4.00 0.9 0.02 0.88 TLG-ZJ418-065 135 138 3 1.24 0.02 1.27 and 244 247 2.60 1.0 0.07 1.07 and 264 283 19.00 3.5 0.06 3.56 incl 276 282 5.65 9.4 0.07 9.53 and 288 291 3.00 1.2 0.03 1.26 and 303 312 9.00 0.8 0.04 0.82 TLG-ZJ418-066 136 139 3.00 2.1 0.06 2.19 and 268 277 9.38 1.3 0.09 1.46 incl 274 277 3.38 2.3 0.09 2.39 TLG-ZJ418-067 246 257 11.00 0.8 0.07 0.91 and 265 269 4.00 0.8 0.05 0.83 and 288 292 4.00 0.5 0.08 0.58 TLG-ZJ418-068 137 139 1.59 1.5 0.07 1.56 and 148 151 3.00 0.9 0.04 0.96 and 218 221 3.00 3.1 0.07 3.26 incl 220 221 1.00 7.4 0.08 7.48 and 225 227 2.00 1.3 0.05 1.34 and 252 261 9.00 1.0 0.05 1.12 incl 257 261 4.00 1.6 0.05 1.66 and 287 290 3.50 0.7 0.06 0.80 TLG-ZJ418-069 198 204 6.00 1.1 0.26 1.52 and 228 232 4.02 0.7 0.09 0.87 and 237 243 6.00 0.6 0.06 0.74 and 263 272 9.00 1.2 0.07 1.30 incl 263 267 4.00 1.8 0.07 1.91 TLG-ZJ418-070 142 145 2.78 4.6 0.09 4.77 incl 143 145 1.78 6.6 0.10 6.79 and 222 236 14.00 0.9 0.14 1.11 TLG-ZJ418-071 197 204 7.00 0.9 0.08 1.04 and 207 210 3.00 0.9 0.04 0.97 and 215 218 3.00 3.2 0.05 3.24 incl 215 216 1.00 7.7 0.04 7.79 and 220 232 12.00 0.7 0.07 0.83 and 236 245 9.00 1.0 0.08 1.10 incl 243 245 2.00 2.2 0.08 2.29 and 249 256 7.00 1.0 0.09 1.19 and 274 283 9.00 0.8 0.07 0.89 TLG-ZJ418-072 204 219 15.00 1.8 0.10 1.93 incl 205 207 2.00 8.3 0.15 8.55 and 234 243 9.00 1.0 0.04 1.08 and 246 258 12.00 1.2 0.05 1.25 incl 247 250 3.00 1.7 0.07 1.83 and 266 268 2.00 1.6 0.70 2.68 and 271 275 4.00 1.1 0.04 1.16 and 279 291 12.00 1.0 0.07 1.10 incl 288 291 3.00 1.6 0.04 1.69 and 295 303 8.00 0.6 0.09 0.75 TLG-ZJ418-073 156 161 5.00 0.7 0.16 0.94 and 200 204 4.00 0.8 0.03 0.88 and 210 216 6.00 0.9 0.06 0.96 and 224 228 4.00 0.7 0.03 0.79 and 232 235 3.00 1.0 0.04 1.05 and 238 256 18.00 1.1 0.08 1.28 and 270 274 4.00 0.9 0.03 0.94 and 280 287 7.00 0.7 0.07 0.76 and 305 308 3.00 1.3 0.03 1.38 TLG-ZJ418-074 101 105 4.00 0.6 0.32 1.12 and 259 261 2.00 2.9 0.01 2.95 and 266 276 10.00 0.7 0.06 0.80 and 279 286 7.00 0.9 0.04 0.97 incl 285 286 1.00 3.5 0.09 3.63 TLG-ZJ418-075 214 218 4.00 0.5 0.22 0.89 and 278 287 9.00 3.5 0.04 3.60 incl 285 287 2.00 13.2 0.04 13.23 and 304 309 5.00 1.6 0.17 1.89 and 315 319 4.00 0.8 0.10 0.94 TLG-ZJ418-076 153 157 4.00 0.8 0.14 1.04 and 250 255 5.30 1.3 0.06 1.40 and 268 271 3.00 0.7 0.04 0.75 and 284 300 16.00 0.7 0.20 1.01 TLG-ZJ418-077 51 62 11.00 1.4 0.28 1.82 and 78 83 5.00 0.5 0.19 0.80 TLG-ZJ418-078 51 55 4.00 0.8 0.11 0.93 and 84 88 4.00 1.8 0.17 2.09 and 94 101 7.00 1.0 0.07 1.10 and 138 141 3.00 2.5 0.06 2.59 incl 139 140 1.00 5.0 0.06 5.10 TLG-ZJ418-083 33 36 3.00 0.6 0.02 0.63 and 354 359 5.00 1.0 0.27 1.40

*Metal grades uncut

**AuEq based on $1300/oz Au, $3/lb Cu and 100% recovery. Au g/t + (Cu g/t * Cu price (g)) /Au price (g)

36,000 Metre 2018 Drill Program

Overview:

Zone 87 (Z87): Expand defined underground estimated mineral resource down dip and along strike below the historic producing Z87 open pit. J Zones (J4 and J5 Zones): Expand estimated mineral resource below historic producing J4 and J5 open pits to show potential near surface mineralization. Southwest Zone: Based on historic drilling success, initiate near surface exploration 3.5 kilometre Southwest of Z87 open pit along the Troilus Diorite boundary (Figure 2)

1) Z87:

From 1996 to 2010, Z87 produced the majority of the over 2 million ounces of gold and 70,000 tonnes of copper at the Troilus Project. The Z87 pit was ultimately 350 metres deep and had a strike of approximately 900 metres. The Z87 zone is the focus of the current underground estimated mineral resource, representing over 1.6 million ounces of indicated and 360,000 ounces of inferred material (Figure 5).

Figure 5: Troilus Estimated Underground Resource

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/809a24fd-d112-48f6-ac0b-e4d6fbed058b

Notes:

CIM definitions were followed for Mineral Resources. Mineral Resources were estimated at a cut-off grade of 0.8 g/t Au. Mineral Resources were estimated using long-term metal prices of US$1,500 per ounce gold and US$3.50 per pound copper; and an exchange rate of US$1.00 = C$1.1. AuEq = (34.59 x Au grade + 54.02 x Cu grade) / 34.59. A recovery of 83% was used for gold and 92% for copper. Numbers may not add due to rounding. Mineral Resources which are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. The estimate of Mineral Resources may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, sociopolitical, marketing, or other relevant issues. Drilling has been done to intercept mineralized zone at true width. The difference between true and drill width is too small to impact intervals stated.

Mineralization at the Troilus Project is hosted in breccias and amphibolite grade metamorphic rocks within a much broader, 4.5 kilometre by 400 metre, metamorphosed diorite, known as the Troilus Diorite. Fine-grained disseminated gold accounts for approximately 90% of mineralization at Troilus, primarily as native gold and electrum with grains as large as 20 microns. Chalcopyrite, Pyrite, and Pyrrhotite are broadly disseminated throughout the mineralized body, which are rarely associated with gold (<1-3%). Vein-hosted gold accounts for approximately 10% of mineralization which are responsible for high grade intercepts (>50gpt over 1 m) at Troilus.

The broad geology and style of mineralization at Z87 creates a large deposit area, nearly 1 kilometre along strike and 30-50 metres wide, which remains open both along strike and down dip. The 2018 Drill Program at Z87 was designed to:

Expand and infill certain areas of Troilus’ existing underground estimated mineral resource;



Convert and upgrade inferred material along the flanks and down dip extension of underground estimated mineral resources to an indicated category; and



Expand down dip estimated mineral resource and show potential for further expansion through focused infill and step out drilling.

2) J Zones (J4 & J5 Zones):

J Zones, two smaller scale historic open pits located 200 metres and 1 kilometres directly Northeast of Z87 are characterized by the same mineralization and geology as Z87; both remaining open at depth and along strike.

Our inherited database suggests the potential for additional near surface mineralization at the J Zones and potentially signifies open pittable resource opportunities. The objective of the 2018 Drill Program, at the J Zones, was to expand the open pit and underground estimated mineral resource below these lesser historic pits, with the intent of recognizing material that could contribute to an early production scenario.

3) Southwest Zone

The Southwest Zone is located along the margin of the Troilus Diorite and surrounding volcanics, 3.5 kilometres Southwest of Z87 (Figure 2). Historically this area exhibited significant mineralization from drilling including intercepts as high as 36m @ 1.23g/t Au, and 18m @ 1.06g/t Au. Historic drilling in this area is limited, leaving the opportunity to explore, and potentially outline new mineralization at surface.

The Southwest Zone exemplifies near term, blue sky opportunity at Troilus, and will be the initial focus of a significant, property wide exploration program. The Troilus Diorite remains underexplored and highly prospective.

Quality Control

During the J4 Zone drill program, one metre assay samples are taken from NQ core and sawed in half. One-half is sent for assaying at ALS Laboratory, a certified commercial laboratory, and the other half is retained for results, cross checks, and future reference. A strict QA/QC program is applied to all samples; which include insertion of one certified mineralized standard and one blank sample in each batch of 25 samples. The gold analyses were by fire-assay on 50 grams of pulp with an atomic absorption finish. Repeats were carried out by fire-assay with a gravimetric finish on each sample containing 3.5 g/t Au or more.

About Troilus Gold Corp.

Troilus is a Toronto-based, Quebec focused, advanced stage exploration and early-development company focused on the mineral expansion and potential mine re-start of the former gold and copper Troilus mine. The 4,700-hectare Troilus property is located Northeast of the Val-d’Or mining district, within the Frotêt-Evans Greenstone Belt in Quebec, Canada. From 1997 to 2010, Inmet Mining Corporation operated the Troilus project as an open-pit mine, producing more than 2,000,000 ounces of gold and nearly 70,000 tonnes of copper.

Qualified Person



The technical and scientific information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Bruno Perron, P.Eng., Senior Technical Manager, who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Perron is an employee of Troilus and is not independent of the Company under National Instrument 43-101.

For more information:

Spyros Karellas

Communications Manager

+1 (416) 433-5696

skarellas@troilusgold.com

Cautionary statements

This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the impact of drill results and mineral resources estimate on the Company, the projected economics of the project, and the Company’s understanding of the project; statements with respect to the development potential and timetable of the project; the estimation of mineral resources; realization of mineral resource estimates; the timing and amount of estimated future exploration; costs of future activities; capital and operating expenditures; success of exploration activities; government regulation of mining operations; and environmental risks and the receipt of any required regulatory approvals. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved”. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Troilus to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: there being no assurance that the exploration program will result in expanded mineral resources; ;risks and uncertainties inherent to mineral resource estimates; receipt of necessary approvals; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; future prices of mineral prices; accidents, labour disputes and shortages; environmental and other risks of the mining industry, including without limitation, risks and uncertainties discussed in the Technical Report and other continuous disclosure documents of the Company available under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com. Although Troilus has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Troilus does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

