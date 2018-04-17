Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | True Leaf Appoints Chief Marketing Officer and Government Relations Advisors True Leaf Appoints Chief Marketing Officer and Government Relations Advisors RecommendedZenyatta’s Board of Directors Announces Changes in Executive Roles as Part of the Strategic Business PlanZenyatta’s Board of Directors Announces Changes in Executive Roles as Part of the Strategic Business PlanAuryn initiates work and expands land position at the Sombrero Gold and Copper Project