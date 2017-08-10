True Leaf: Upcoming Regulation A+ Crowdfunding Opportunity in Cannabis Industry — CFN Media

SEATTLE, WA–(Marketwired – Aug 10, 2017) – CFN Media Group (“CannabisFN”), the leading creative agency and digital media network dedicated to legal cannabis, announces the publication of an article discussing True Leaf Medicine International Ltd. (CSE: MJ) (OTCQB: TRLFF) and its plans to capitalize on the multi-billion dollar cannabis industry through its two wholly-owned subsidiaries, True Leaf Pet and True Leaf Medicine.

Existing Revenue from True Leaf Pet

True Leaf’s subsidiary, True Leaf Pet, is focused on the pet industry where its non-psychoactive hemp-based pet products are already legal throughout the U.S., Canada, and Europe.

According to the American Pet Products Association, Americans will spend nearly $70 billion on their pets this year. This spending includes about $30 billion on food, $15 billion on over-the-counter medicine, and $16 billion on veterinary care products and services.

The company’s True Hemp™ supplement line comes in multiple formats including chews, oil and sticks. It offers all three formats in 3 specific functions:

True Hemp™ HIP+JOINT Support – Developed with hemp, green lipped mussel, and turmeric root to support joint health.

True Hemp™ CALMING Support – Contain hemp, L-theanine, and calming herbs to help provide calming support to pets.

True Hemp™ IMMUNE+HEART Support – Contain hemp, DHA, and other antioxidants to support heart and immune health.

Management has developed manufacturing partnerships and distribution centers in the U.S., Canada, and Europe while continuing to bolster its product line through a combination of internal development and potential acquisitions. The goal is to become a market leader in the hemp + cannabis pet supplement industry as consumers become increasingly aware of the wonder-plant’s potential to support several medical conditions for pets.

True Leaf Medicine: Long-term Potential as a Licensed Producer

True Leaf Medicine applied to become a licensed producer of dried cannabis flower under Canada’s Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations (ACMPR) in July of 2013. Since then, the company has developed a plan to build a 48,000 square foot facility that is in the final stage of Health Canada’s licensing process. Management anticipates generating upwards of $45 million in annual revenue, when in full operations, starting next summer if it secures approval.

According to Deloitte, the Canadian cannabis industry could reach C$22.6 billion in size following the legalization of recreational cannabis. The analyst expects the retail market to capture anywhere between C$4.9 billion and C$8.7 billion each year, while the ancillary market for growers, testing labs, lighting, security, and other products could push the market to C$12.7 billion to C$22.6 billion. And, this doesn’t include taxes, licensing, and tourism revenues.

Licensed producers have already generated tremendous interest among investors with several companies trading at lofty valuations. True Leaf plans to develop products to support medical conditions like nausea, insomnia, chronic pain, and epilepsy after securing its production and sales licenses. The company also has longer-term expansion plans for its production facility as Canada’s adult-use regulations kick in and the country becomes a leading exporter of cannabis products worldwide.

