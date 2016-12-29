True Wireless Launches National Broadband Program in Five States

LAS VEGAS, NV–(Marketwired – Dec 29, 2016) – KSIX Media Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: KSIX), a Las Vegas, Nevada-based publicly traded company under the ticker symbol KSIX on the OTC was happy to announce, December marked a major shift in the Lifeline phone program for True Wirelsss by expanding its subsidized voice service to included both broadband and voice. During the next five years the program will gradually shift to include more broadband access to its participants.

The new rules allow for current ETC’s (Eligible Communications Carriers) to provide the broadband service in their designated service areas. “Knowing this is the direction the program is going we wanted to be at the forefront of the shift,” Said True Wireless President Mike Fina. “True Wireless has always been a leader in the industry and we wanted to offer our customers this incredible opportunity the minute it was available,” he added.

A new benefit to True Wireless is the customer will remain with the carrier for twelve months. Previously subscribers were allowed to change carriers after sixty days. “We give credit to the FCC for this well thought out rule change. Requiring customers to stay with a carrier for a longer period of time allows us to provide better plans and equipment to our customers. The capital investment to onboard customers can now be annualized.” CEO Brian Cox said.

True Wireless is offering the Broadband program in Oklahoma, Arkansas, Maryland, Rhode Island and parts of Texas.

Late in 2016 KSIX Media Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: KSIX), entered into a definitive agreement to purchase the Oklahoma based wireless company. “The change to broadband was a major contributor to our decision to purchase True Wireless. The FCC has made significant changes to the program that have made this acquisition a very attractive addition to our portfolio of companies,” KSIX CEO Carter Matzinger said.

True Wireless has already converted the majority of its customer base to the new program and is currently signing up all new eligible subscribers in the broadband program. The company is offering Wi-Fi enabled and hot-spot capable equipment to new and current customers. The National Broadband Program guarantees the subscriber a minimum of 500 voice minutes and 500mb of data.

ABOUT KSIX MEDIA HOLDINGS

KSIX Media Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: KSIX) is an SEC fully reporting media and Internet company located in Las Vegas, Nevada. Currently, there are three divisions, KSIX, LLC, DigitizeIQ, LLC and Blvd Media Group, LLC. The largest, KSIX, LLC is a digital advertising network utilizing proprietary technology and intellectual properties designed to create new revenue streams and increase measurable audiences for clients. KSIX provides performance-based marketing solutions to drive traffic and sales. KSIX manages offer tracking, reporting, and distribution on the third-party platform.

ABOUT TRUE WIRELESS, LLC

True Wireless LLC, an Oklahoma company, is an eligible telecommunications carrier providing discounted and subsidized wireless (cell phone) service to those who qualify. We provide government sponsored/supported cell phone service in Texas (TX), Oklahoma (OK), Arkansas (AR), Maryland (MD) and Rhode Island (RI). The service is subsidized under the Lifeline program. Americans who enroll in the program must qualify and maintain compliance.

