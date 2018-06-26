Trump Denies His Policies Are Forcing Companies Out of U.S.

CBJ — U.S. President Donald Trump denies that his trade policies are to blame for Harley-Davidson’s decision to move some of its motorcycle production overseas.

Upon taking to Twitter, Trump wrote that the iconic motorcycle company is using “Tariffs/Trade War as an excuse” to hide previously announced plans to move jobs to Asia.

The Milwaukee-based company came to its decision because of retaliatory tariffs it faces in an escalating trade dispute between the U.S. and the European Union.

Trump also sent a rather ominous warning to Harley-Davidson executives saying that any shift in production “will be the beginning of the end.”

Trump recently imposed steep tariffs on aluminum and steel imported from Canada, Mexico and Europe in his bid to level the trade playing field and reduce trade deficits between the U.S. and its trade partners. But those countries have treated Trump’s action as an insult and have chosen to respond in kind.

The U.S. and China are also volleying back and forth over tariffs.

Trump says his master plan is to get other countries to reduce and eliminate tariffs and trade barriers, and to open up markets.

Trump added that the administration is finishing a study on imposing tariffs on cars from the EU, which he claims has taken advantage of the U.S. for too long.

“A Harley-Davidson should never be built in another country-never!” Trump tweeted. “Their employees and customers are already very angry at them. If they move, watch, it will be the beginning of the end – they surrendered, they quit! The Aura will be gone and they will be taxed like never before!”

@CanBizJournal