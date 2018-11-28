Trump Looking at New Auto Tariffs

CBJ — U.S. President Donald Trump says new auto tariffs are “being studied now,” asserting they could prevent job cuts such as the U.S. layoffs and plant closures that General Motors announced on Monday.

Trump said on Twitter that the 25% tariff placed on imported pickup trucks and commercial vans from markets outside North America in the 1960s has long boosted U.S. vehicle production.

“If we did that with cars coming in, many more cars would be built here,” Trump said, adding “and G.M. would not be closing their plants in Ohio, Michigan & Maryland.”

The United States currently has a 2.5% tariff on imported cars and sport utility vehicles from markets outside North America and South Korea.

As part of GM’s plan, five plants in North America will close, impacting about 14,000 workers, including the plant in Oshawa, Ontario where 2,500 hourly and 300 salaried workers are employed. The plant will close in December, 2019 with no new product line coming in.

The only possible small hope is that GM would retrofit the plants to fit in with plans to produce more electric and autonomous vehicles, although that option doesn’t seem to be likely at the moment.

