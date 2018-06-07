Trump Talking Tough Prior to G7 Meeting

CBJ — It could be a rather tumultuous few weeks for U.S. President Donald Trump — even by his standards.

There is the much talked about summit between he and North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un in Singapore to discuss the U.S. lifting trade sanctions but before that Trump will be sitting down with some of America’s closest rivals at the G7 meeting starting on Friday in Quebec.

The White House is expecting a chilly reception from Canada and West European countries, already frustrated over Trump’s withdrawal from the Paris climate accord and the Iran nuclear agreement.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said “it is apparent that we have a serious problem with multilateral agreements here, and so there will be contentious discussions.”

Trump took to Twitter where he was anything but conciliatory in his words saying “Getting read to go to the G7 in Canada to fight for our country on Trade (we have the worst trade deals ever made).”

Trump also is set to hold a series of one-on-one meetings, including with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and French President Emmanuel Macron although most observers don’t see that it’s going to be very fruitful for either of those two leaders.

Canada in particular has been outraged by Trump’s tariffs, taking umbrage at the argument that they were motivated by national security concerns. Trudeau told NBC: “The idea that we are somehow a national security threat to the United States is, quite frankly, insulting and unacceptable.”

@CanBizJournal