Trust United Debt Counselors for Debt Relief Assistance

FRISCO, TX–(Marketwired – Aug 3, 2017) – With several years of experience assisting customers with debt resolution issues, United Debt Counselors, or UDC, has become a trusted leader in the debt settlement industry. Thanks to strict standards for transparency, UDC goes above and beyond to ensure that every customer understands the services they will receive, the costs for services, and the results they can expect when it comes to debt settlement. The result is a quick resolution for consumers struggling with the burden of seemingly insurmountable debt.

What makes UDC trustworthy is the insistence on transparency. FTC regulations and restriction for the debt relief industry have tightened significantly in the last decade, causing some companies to fold rather than restructure their business models. This is not the case with UDC, which strives to meet and exceed all applicable laws in order to provide the best possible services to customers in need of debt relief.

UDC is committed to transparency as a means of fostering trust. The company’s business model includes setting up face-to-face meetings between customers and company representatives where the customers can get all the information they need to make wise decisions about their financial future. The information provided at in-person meetings is consistent with all forms of advertising and promotion created by UDC so that there is no confusion about the services being offered, and representatives are trained and experienced, allowing them to help every customer find the perfect solution for debt-related issues.

During meetings, representatives disclose the terms and conditions of services, the total fees, the time necessary to achieve results, and the requirements for customer participation (in making payments, as agreed to through any form of debt settlement). In other words, UDC representatives walk customers through every step of the process and take time to answer questions so that customers feel comfortable with the process and confident in their choice to proceed.

The level of service provided by UDC helps to resolve any debt problems. UDC representatives not only explain the services and desired outcomes in detail, but they also take the time to gather pertinent information about every customer’s particular circumstances. This allows them to more effectively negotiate terms for debt settlement so that customers can put their debts behind them and get on with their lives. For anyone struggling to pay down overwhelming debt and create new spending and saving habits, UDC’s debt relief services may be just the solution.

About United Debt Counselors: United Debt Counselors (UDC) is a professional debt settlement service that has been in operation in Frisco, TX for over five years. UDC has helped thousands of satisfied customers become debt-free through debt settlement. UDC offers debt settlement services as an alternative to filing bankruptcy for consumers unable to resolve debts with creditors on their own.

Disclaimer: INDIVIDUAL RESULTS MAY VARY BASED ON ABILITY TO SAVE FUNDS AND COMPLETION OF ALL PROGRAM TERMS. PROGRAM DOES NOT ASSUME OR PAY ANY DEBTS, NOR PROVIDE TAX OR LEGAL ADVICE. CONSULT WITH YOUR PROFESSIONAL ADVISORS AS NECESSARY. PROGRAM NOT AVAILABLE IN ALL STATES, PLEASE REQUEST, READ AND UNDERSTAND ALL PROGRAM TERMS PRIOR TO ENROLLMENT. IMPORTANTLY, EACH PROGRAM OPTION HAS ITS OWN PROS AND CONS. DEBT SETTLEMENT PROGRAMS LIKE BANKRUTCY WILL NEGATIVELY IMPACT CREDIT SCORE. CREDIT COUNSELING PROGRAMS ARE OFTEN LESS AGGRESSIVE AND FOCUS ON FULL PRINCIPAL REPAYMENT IN CONJUNCTION WITH CREDITOR AGREEMENTS. FAILURE TO TIMELY PAY DEBT MAY RESULT IN A DECREASE IN CREDITWORTHINESS AND INCREASE IN DEBT OWED DUE TO INTEREST AND FEES.