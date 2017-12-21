Trusted Brand 2016 Inc. Updates Status of Qualifying Transaction

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 20, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Trusted Brand 2016 Inc. (“Trusted Brand” or the “Corporation“) (TSX-V:HAH.P), a capital pool company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange”), announces that its previously announced letter of intent with Holmes Services Companies has been terminated and the proposed acquisition will not proceed. As part of the termination of the letter of intent, Trusted Brand will receive a termination fee of $25,000 from Holmes Services Companies. The Corporation will resume the process of identifying and evaluating businesses and assets with a view to completing a Qualifying Transaction.

Trading in Trusted Brand shares on the Exchange is currently halted.

