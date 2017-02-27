Trustlook to Demonstrate Enhanced Device Security with Advanced Artificial Intelligence

BARCELONA, SPAIN–(Marketwired – February 27, 2017) – Trustlook, a mobile security vendor, will demonstrate the integration of Trustlook’s SECUREai engine with the Qualcomm Haven™ Security Platform on the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 835 mobile platform during Mobile World Congress 2017. Using power-efficient machine learning-based behavioral analysis, the solution is designed to support enhanced device security through real-time detection and classification of zero-day malware and privacy violations.

The Qualcomm Haven Security Platform, announced at CES 2017, supports advanced hardware-based security features such as fingerprint and iris authentication, device attestation, and real-time device behavior monitoring. Trustlook’s SECUREai is a suite of embeddable security engines that identify advanced malware, detect device behavior anomalies, and classify threats using proprietary AI technology. SECUREai supports multiple platforms including Android, security gateways, IoT devices, and currently powers products of leading mobile device makers such as Huawei and Tecno Mobile, and numerous Android security apps.

“Artificial intelligence is a game changer for mobile security,” said Allan Zhang, CEO and co-founder of Trustlook. “It is nearly impossible for human researchers today to keep up with the rapid changing threat landscape. Machine learning is the great equalizer to help the good guys stay ahead and take control. We are very excited to work with Qualcomm Technologies on this effort.”

“Working together, Trustlook and Qualcomm Technologies are demonstrating how a leading anti-virus engine can combine with platform-level machine learning,” said Sy Choudhury, senior director of product management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “By utilizing the behavioral capabilities of the Qualcomm Haven Security Platform, Trustlook’s SECUREai engine delivers real-time and offline detection of zero-day threats. These can be reported back to home base, and be used to protect millions of other devices which are possibly under threat.”

The Trustlook solution on Qualcomm Haven Security Platform is available to handset OEMs on the Snapdragon 835 mobile platform, and is expected to be supported by additional Snapdragon SoCs later this year.

About Trustlook

Trustlook (www.trustlook.com) is a global leader in next-generation cybersecurity products based on artificial intelligence. Their innovative SECUREai engine delivers the performance and scalability needed to provide total threat protection against malware and other forms of attack. Trustlook’s solutions protect users from both known and zero-day threats by analyzing millions of code-level and behavior combinations to find malicious patterns. Founded in 2013, the company is headquartered in San Jose and managed by leading security experts from Palo Alto Networks, FireEye, Google and Yahoo.

Qualcomm and Snapdragon are trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated, registered in the United States and other countries. Qualcomm Haven is a trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated.

Qualcomm Snapdragon and Qualcomm Haven are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.