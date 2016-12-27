TruStone Financial Employees Donate More Than $5,000 to Local Charity

PLYMOUTH, MN–(Marketwired – December 27, 2016) – TruStone Financial Federal Credit Union presented a donation of $5,760 to Blair’s Tree of Hope. This non-profit organization is dedicated to helping the families of children who have been hospitalized with a life threatening illness due to pediatric cancer, a bone marrow transplant or a blood disorder.

Each December, in advance of TruStone Financial’s holiday celebration, credit union employees create and donate handcrafted, unique gift baskets. Tickets are purchased leading up to the event and the baskets are then raffled off during the holiday celebration. The money raised from the raffle is then donated to a non-profit organization within the community. The baskets are created by each branch and department at TruStone Financial, making this contribution a complete credit union employee effort.

“TruStone Financial strives to be there for our community,” explains Chief Executive Officer Tim Bosiacki. “We are truly proud to support an organization that provides such valuable and timely resources to families who need it the most.”

This donation will provide families, who spend extended periods of time in the hospital, with daily essentials such as grocery gift cards, house cleaning and parking permits for local hospitals.

TruStone Financial Branch Manager – AVP, Kristina Schack, has experienced Blair’s Tree of Hope donations first-hand. “When my child was in the hospital full-time, it was difficult to find the time and energy to be away from him to handle life’s other responsibilities. The little extras that this organization provided us made a huge difference. It feels good to raise awareness for an organization that helped and rally employees to donate to such a great cause.”

“On behalf of our Board of Directors and the many families that we will continue to help — thank you to TruStone Financial and your employees for helping us to give hope to the families in need,” stated Kim Anderson, Co-Founder/President of Blair’s Tree of Hope Foundation.

About TruStone Financial

TruStone Financial is one of the fastest growing credit unions in the Midwest with assets of $1.16 billion and more than 102,000 members. There are 13 branches across Minnesota and Wisconsin. The credit union is headquartered in Plymouth, Minnesota. For more information and full membership criteria, visit TruStoneFinancial.org.

About Blair’s Tree of Hope

In 2007, Blair’s Tree of Hope was established to help families of children who have been hospitalized with a life threatening illness due to pediatric cancer, pediatric bone marrow transplant or pediatric blood disorder. As a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, all donation dollars are put towards annual events and basic needs for families. To learn more, visit BlairsTreeOfHope.org.