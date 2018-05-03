Turmoil at Tim Hortons

CBJ — An association representing more than 50% of all Tim Hortons’ U.S. franchisees is suing the brand’s parent company, Restaurant Brands International, over a contract clause forcing all disputes between the two to be handled in a Florida court.

The Great White North Franchisee Association’s U.S. branch says restaurant owners should have their dispute handled in the state they are located.

The litigation follows months of public tension between Canadian franchisees and the parent company over cost-cutting measures, cash register outages and a $700-million renovation plan to upgrade the restaurants.

