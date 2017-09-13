Turquoise Hill announces resignation of director Craig Stegman

VANCOUVER, BC–(Marketwired – September 13, 2017) – Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE: TRQ) (NASDAQ: TRQ) (TSX: TRQ) today announced that the Company’s Board of Directors has accepted the resignation of director Craig Stegman effective immediately. Dr. Stegman is resigning from the Turquoise Hill board as a result of relocating to Australia and increased professional responsibilities at Rio Tinto.

Peter Gillin, Chairman of Turquoise Hill, said, “The board would like to thank Craig for valuable contributions during his almost three-year tenure. We wish him all the best.”

A new non-independent director will be announced in due course.

