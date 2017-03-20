Turquoise Hill to announce fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results on March 27, 2017

VANCOUVER, BC–(Marketwired – March 20, 2017) – Turquoise Hill Resources will announce its fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results on Monday, March 27, 2017 after markets close in North America.

The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss fourth quarter and full year 2016 results on Tuesday, March 28, 2017 at 11:00 am EDT / 8:00 am PDT. The conference call can be accessed through the following dial-in details:

North America: 210 229 8839 | 844 815 4964

International: +1 210 229 8839

The conference call will also be simultaneously webcast on Turquoise Hill’s website at www.turquoisehill.com. An archived playback of the call will be available on the Company’s website.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE: TRQ) (NASDAQ: TRQ) (TSX: TRQ) is an international mining company whose primary operation is its 66% interest in the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold-silver mine in southern Mongolia.

