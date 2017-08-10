TWC Enterprises Limited Announces Second Quarter 2017 Results and Eligible Cash Dividend

KING CITY, ONTARIO–(Marketwired – Aug. 10, 2017) - TWC ENTERPRISES (TSX:TWC) –

Consolidated Financial Highlights (unaudited) (in thousands of dollars except per share amounts) Three months ended Six months ended June 30,

2017 June 30,

2016 June 30,

2017 June 30,

2016 Net earnings 5,754 5,866 2,146 146 Basic and diluted earnings per share 0.21 0.21 0.08 0.01

Operating Data Three months ended Six months ended June 30,

2017 June 30,

2016 June 30,

2017 June 30,

2016 ClubLink Canadian Full Privilege Golf Members 15,023 14,980 Championship rounds – Canada 358,000 394,000 361,000 397,000 18-hole equivalent championship golf courses – Canada 42.5 42.5 Championship rounds – U.S. 74,000 83,000 218,000 229,000 18-hole equivalent championship golf courses – U.S. 11.0 12.0 White Pass and Yukon Route Rail passengers 162,000 158,000 162,000 158,000 Port passengers from cruise ships 321,000 322,000 321,000 322,000 Cruise ship dockings 142 143 142 143

The following is a breakdown of net operating income by segment.

For the three months ended (thousands of Canadian dollars) June 30, 2017 June 30, 2016 Net operating income (loss) by segment Canadian golf club operations $ 7,737 $ 7,587 US golf club operations (2017 – US loss $124,000; 2016 – US earnings $131,000) (169 ) 167 Rail and port operations (2017 – US $9,451,000; 2016 – US $9,254,000) 12,660 11,959 Corporate operations (744 ) (740 ) Net operating income (1) $ 19,484 $ 18,973 For the six months ended (thousands of Canadian dollars) June 30, 2017 June 30, 2016 Net operating income (loss) by segment Canadian golf club operations $ 10,134 $ 10,510 US golf club operations (2017 – US $1,802,000; 2016 – US $1,839,000) 2,379 2,516 Rail and port operations (2017 – US $6,850,000; 2016 – US $6,745,000) 9,218 8,510 Corporate operations (1,489 ) (1,434 ) Net operating income (1) $ 20,242 $ 20,102 The following is an analysis of net earnings: For the three months ended (thousands of Canadian dollars) June 30, 2017 June 30, 2016 Operating revenue $ 69,436 $ 69,999 Direct operating expenses (1) 49,952 51,026 Net operating income (1) 19,484 18,973 Amortization of membership fees 2,000 2,809 Depreciation and amortization (6,530 ) (6,362 ) Land lease rent (1,298 ) (1,325 ) Interest, net (4,237 ) (4,578 ) Other income (expense) (739 ) 131 Income taxes (2,926 ) (3,782 ) Net earnings $ 5,754 $ 5,866 For the six months ended (thousands of Canadian dollars) June 30, 2017 June 30, 2016 Operating revenue $ 93,545 $ 94,621 Direct operating expenses (1) 73,303 74,519 Net operating income (1) 20,242 20,102 Amortization of membership fees 3,927 5,550 Depreciation and amortization (13,044 ) (13,076 ) Land lease rent (2,602 ) (2,654 ) Interest, net (8,315 ) (9,183 ) Real estate gain 2,104 - Other income (expense) (731 ) 13 Income taxes 565 (606 ) Net earnings $ 2,146 $ 146

(1) Please see Non-IFRS Measures on page following

Non-IFRS Measures

TWC uses non-IFRS measures as a benchmark measurement of our own operating results and as a benchmark relative to our competitors. We consider these non-IFRS measures to be a meaningful supplement to net earnings. We also believe these non-IFRS measures are commonly used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate our financial performance. These measures, which included direct operating expenses and net operating income do not have standardized meaning under IFRS. While these non-IFRS measures have been disclosed herein to permit a more complete comparative analysis of the Company’s operating performance and debt servicing ability relative to other companies, readers are cautioned that these non-IFRS measures as reported by TWC may not be comparable in all instances to non-IFRS measures as reported by other companies.

The glossary of financial terms is as follows:

Direct operating expenses = expenses that are directly attributable to company’s business units and are used by management in the assessment of their performance. These exclude expenses which are attributable to major corporate decisions such as impairment.

Net operating income = operating revenue — direct operating expenses

Net operating income is an important metric used by management in evaluating the Company’s operating performance as it represents the revenue and expense items that can be directly attributable to the specific business unit’s ongoing operations. It is not a measure of financial performance under IFRS and should not be considered as an alternative to measures of performance under IFRS. The most directly comparable measure specified under IFRS is net earnings.

Second Quarter 2017 Consolidated Operating Highlights

Net earnings decreased slightly to $5,754,000 for the three month period ended June 30, 2017 from $5,866,000 in 2016.

Basic and diluted earnings per share was unchanged at 21 cents per share for the three month period ended June 30, 2017, compared to 2016.

The exchange rate used for translating US denominated earnings has changed to a quarterly average of 1.3450 for the three months ended June 30, 2017 from 1.2886 for the three month period ended June 30, 2016 due to the declining Canadian dollar over the one year period.

Consolidated operating revenue decreased 0.8% to $69,436,000 for the three month period ended June 30, 2017 from $69,999,000 in 2016, due to the wet Ontario and Quebec weather impacting the Canadian golf operations.

Consolidated direct operating expenses decreased 2.1% to $49,952,000 for the three month period ended June 30, 2017 from $51,026,000 in 2016 due to a containment of expenses in the Canadian golf operations in relation to the weather.

Net operating income for the Canadian golf club operations segment increased 2.0% to $7,737,000 in 2017 from $7,587,000 in 2016 due to the containment of expenses.

Net operating loss for US golf club operations segment was US $124,000 in 2017 compared to net operating income of US $131,000 in 2016.

Net operating income for the rail and port operations increased 2.1% to US $9,451,000 from US $9,254,000 in 2016 due to an increased capture rate of passengers.

Consolidated net operating income increased 2.7% to $19,484,000 for the three month period ended June 30, 2017 from $18,973,000 in 2016.

Amortization of membership fees decreased 28.8% to $2,000,000 from $2,809,000 in 2016 due to the completion of the amortization periods of revenue for members that joined in 2003 and 2005. This was completed in 2016.

Interest, net decreased 7.4% to $4,237,000 for the three month period ended June 30, 2017 from $4,578,000 in 2016 due primarily to a 4.0% decline in borrowings year over year.

Eligible Dividend

Today, TWC Enterprises Limited announced an eligible cash dividend of 2 cents per common share to be paid on September 15, 2017 to shareholders of record as at August 31, 2017.

Corporate Profile

TWC is engaged in golf club operations under the trademark, “ClubLink One Membership More Golf.” TWC is Canada’s largest owner and operator of golf clubs with 53.5 18-hole equivalent championship and 3.5 18-hole equivalent academy courses at 41 locations in Ontario, Quebec and Florida.

TWC is also engaged in rail and port operations based in Skagway, Alaska, which operate under the trade name “White Pass & Yukon Route.” The railway stretches approximately 110 kilometres (67.5 miles) from Skagway, Alaska, to Carcross, Yukon. In addition, White Pass operates three docks, primarily for cruise ships.

