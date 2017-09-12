Tynagh Energy of Ireland Selects ZE to Provide Smooth Entry into the Integrated Single Electricity Market

RICHMOND, BC–(Marketwired – September 12, 2017) – ZE PowerGroup Inc. (“ZE”) is proud to announce today that it has been selected by Tynagh Energy Ltd., of Dublin, Ireland, to deploy the award-winning ZEMA platform to ensure a smooth transition into the I-SEM (Integrated Single Electricity Market).

ZEMA will play a pivotal role in Tynagh’s transition to the new wholesale electricity market (I-SEM) for Ireland and Northern Ireland. ZEMA provides a streamlined data collection service to give users access to an unrivaled catalog of data sources and internal connectivity options. ZEMA will be hosted and managed in Microsoft’s Azure Cloud and also provide a scalable platform to allow Tynagh to grow their market presence into the future.

“We are delighted to sign our first Irish client and looking forward to a long relationship with Tynagh. The value of ZEMA to Irish market participants is clear right now especially given the challenges companies face with the transition to I-SEM,” said Richard Leonard, ZE PowerGroup Inc., Head of European Operations. “ZEMA can help provide a robust and cost effective solution to all new data from I-SEM and we can have it all installed and operational in a matter of weeks,” he added.

The ZEMA platform will include:

A centralized data collection with an unrivaled data catalog of over 800 data vendor partners

Analysis and Visualization with Market Analyzer

Automation of sophisticated business processes with ZEMA Automation and Curve Management

The Flexibility to leverage and integrate with multiple technologies outside of ZEMA

“It’s an exciting time to be an independent power producer in Ireland,” said Dr. Zak El-Ramly, President and CEO of ZE PowerGroup Inc. “We have first-hand experience in the environment of deregulation and we can help Tynagh Energy smoothly transition into the I-SEM.”

“Following an extensive evaluation process we are very happy to have selected ZEMA as a trusted partner for I-SEM,” said Cormac Daly, Business Development Manager of Tynagh Energy Ltd. “The ZEMA Suite meets key requirements around data management and will ensure we have a scalable and cost effective solution to support our growth into the future. This strategic decision will go a long way to removing our internal risks around I-SEM.”

About ZE and ZEMA

ZE is a technology leader providing customers with software and services that transform decoupled and fragile data into streamlined, transparent, secure, and automated business processes. ZEMA, ZE’s award-winning flagship software, is a comprehensive data management and business process automation software solution. With its unparalleled data library, analytical functionalities, curve management, and integration capabilities, ZEMA offers a modular, end-to-end, automated solution for clients of all sizes, operating in any industry.

Head Office: 1-866-944-1469 | UK Office: +44-(0)800-520-0193 www.ze.com | inquiries@ze.com

About Tynagh Energy Ltd.

Tynagh Energy represents a highly skilled collaboration of international and local expertise which came together to build Galway’s first power generating station. Tynagh Energy successfully tendered for a competition in December 2003, run by the Commission for Energy Regulation (CER) to design, finance, construct, operate and maintain a 400MW Combined Cycle Power Plant (CCGT) in east Co. Galway.

Learn more: www.tynaghenergy.ie | info@tynaghenergy.ie

About The Integrated Single Electricity Market (I-SEM)

The Integrated Single Electricity Market (I-SEM) is a new wholesale electricity market arrangement for Ireland and Northern Ireland. The new market arrangements are designed to integrate the all-island electricity market with European electricity markets, enabling the free flow of energy across borders. The Internal Energy Market (IEM) for electricity and gas is one of the key pillars for the European single market. Free trade across borders and non-discrimination between internal and cross-border transactions are the foundations of the single market.

Learn more: www.sem-o.com

ZE and ZEMA are trademarks of ZE PowerGroup Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.