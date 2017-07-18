Typhoon Found Up to 81,8 g/t Gold on Monexco, Chibougamau
LAVAL, CANADA–(Marketwired – July 18, 2017) – Exploration Typhon Inc. (TSX VENTURE:TYP) (the « Company ») has finalized his compilation and interpretation works on the Monexco property (100% interest), located about 30 kilometres North-East from the town of Chibougamau, inside the North Plan Territory.
The 2016 works covered existing trenches which possess historical gold results with a tight composite sampling. The objective was to outline gold enrichment halos surrounding quartz veins systems. This approach was set up to be able to define best drilling orientation for future works.
SAMPLING
Total of 165 samples were taken on 4 trenches and mechanically stripped outcrops distant from each other from 50 to 100 metres. Spacing between samples varies between 2 and 5 metres. In the Monexco context, gold mineralization takes the form of quartz-tourmaline and quartz-carbonate veins networks following respectively North-East and East-West orientation. Gold bearing structures are identified by strong iron carbonate alteration developed along quartz-feldspath porphyry dykes contacts (see sketch appended).
VG trench
- Best results were obtained from the « VG » trench with 21 assays above 1 g/t gold of a total of 70 samples. Gold values obtained vary between 1.7 and 81.8 grams of gold per tonne.
- The length of the sampling zone is approximately 60 metres following a North-South axe, and reach an average of 25 metres following the East-West trend. Best grades are concentrated inside 5 metres on both sides of a North-East fractures zones exposed on the bedrock.
MONEXCO trench
- The main Monexco showing was covered with 20 samples including 8 results above 1 g/t Au. These results vary between 1.2 and 12.3 gram of gold per tonne.
- The sampled area is about 10 metres along a North-South trend, and 60 metres following the East-West regional orientation. Gold enrichment is controlled by a stratigraphic contact inside the volcanic sequence exposed over a strike length of about 35 metres.
MONEXCO EAST trench
- The stripped outcrop of Monexco East is about 60 metres further East from the Monexco trench. From fifty-one (51) samples collected, 15 returned results above 1 g/t gold. Gold values inside this group vary between 1.1 and 18.8 grams of gold per tonne.
- Higher gold grades are associated with a North-East fractures zones exposed and sampled over a strike length of 50 metres. Mineralization is related to quartz-tourmaline veins running parallel to structures.
MONEXCO WEST trench area
- The Monexco West trench area is located about 75 metres West of the Monexco trench. 20 samples were taken on exposed bedrock of the main work, while 5 others originate from a test pits made 50 metres almost due north of Monexco West.
- The series of 25 samples returned 7 results above 1 g/t. Gold values vary between 1.0 and 9.5 grams of gold per tonne. Better results came from the northern test pit with three close samples giving 2.3, 4.4 and 9.5 grams of gold per tonne. This previously un sampled location corresponds to the discovery of a new gold bearing structure about 50 metres north of the initial Monexco trend .
GOLD POTENTIAL
- To some extents, at trenches scale (20 to 30 metres), the sampling confirmed that secondary structures of North-South to North-East orientations play a role in the gold enrichment. Overall, the density of sampling points showing grade above 1 g/t increases in function of the importance and density of this type of fractures pattern.
- Geological mapping done over the years confirmed the correlation of the quartz-feldspath porphyry dykes between trenches and stripped outcrops along an East-West trend. At that stage, only the Monexco trend trend is recognizable over a strike length of about 400 metres. Dykes observed 50 to 75 metres North and South, respectively on the Monexco West area and on the VG trench can be considered open westward and eastward for future works.
SAMPLING RESULTS
|VG TRENCH, 2016 Composite Sampling
|Sample number
|longitude
|latitude
|Au
|UTMnad83
|UTMnad83
|g/t
|S279519
|572237
|5538808
|0.123
|S279520
|572248
|5538808
|<0.005
|S279521
|572252
|5538815
|0.569
|S279522
|572259
|5538814
|9.77
|S279523
|572258
|5538812
|0.009
|S279524
|572250
|5538802
|9.46
|S279525
|572250
|5538797
|0.019
|S279526
|572249
|5538797
|0.287
|S279527
|572247
|5538796
|0.827
|S279528
|572242
|5538800
|0.014
|S279529
|572247
|5538796
|0.009
|S279530
|572238
|5538792
|<0.005
|S279531
|572234
|5538793
|0.609
|S279532
|572253
|5538799
|<0.005
|S279533
|572259
|5538802
|0.008
|S279534
|572261
|5538801
|0.019
|S279535
|572265
|5538800
|0.007
|S279536
|572264
|5538806
|0.825
|S279537
|572273
|5538802
|0.015
|S279538
|572275
|5538803
|0.018
|S279539
|572277
|5538802
|<0.005
|S279540
|572274
|5538807
|0.018
|S279541
|572277
|5538802
|0.021
|S279542
|572277
|5538802
|1.925
|S279543
|572277
|5538802
|0.199
|S279544
|572277
|5538802
|0.016
|S279545
|572285
|5538824
|0.077
|S279546
|572281
|5538824
|0.02
|S279547
|572266
|5538829
|0.898
|S279548
|572264
|5538816
|6.49
|S279549
|572256
|5538816
|5.05
|S280401
|572264
|5538831
|0.014
|S280402
|572264
|5538828
|0.009
|S280403
|572263
|5538830
|<0.005
|S280404
|572266
|5538828
|0.765
|Sample number
|longitude
|latitude
|Au
|UTMnad83
|UTMnad83
|g/t
|S280405
|572269
|5538832
|<0.005
|S280406
|572266
|5538828
|<0.005
|S280407
|572270
|5538832
|0.006
|S280408
|572269
|5538839
|0.026
|S280409
|572277
|5538841
|0.118
|S280410
|572276
|5538842
|2.21
|S280411
|572275
|5538844
|0.11
|S280412
|572254
|5538813
|17.45
|S280413
|572256
|5538813
|0.02
|S280414
|572257
|5538812
|18.6
|S280419
|572252
|5538803
|0.013
|S280420
|572261
|5538805
|<0.005
|S280421
|572248
|5538803
|<0.005
|S280422
|572257
|5538799
|0.007
|S280423
|572249
|5538804
|0.219
|S280424
|572250
|5538798
|2.71
|S280425
|572249
|5538796
|0.37
|S280426
|572249
|5538796
|0.112
|S280427
|572249
|5538798
|0.206
|S279665
|572263
|5538826
|0.006
|S280481
|572273
|5538809
|0.036
|S280482
|572277
|5538815
|18.5
|S280483
|572277
|5538815
|3.73
|S280484
|572270
|5538812
|81.8
|S280485
|572270
|5538812
|0.36
|S280485
|572268
|5538814
|29.1
|S280492
|572289
|5538814
|0.258
|S280493
|572279
|5538814
|2.92
|S280494
|572277
|5538812
|0.016
|S280495
|572277
|5538813
|1.68
|S280496
|572276
|5538814
|4.54
|S280497
|572276
|5538814
|6.53
|S280498
|572276
|5538814
|19.75
|S280499
|572275
|5538813
|54.7
|S280500
|572275
|5538813
|14.75
|MONEXCO TRENCH, 2016 Composite Sampling
|Sample number
|longitude
|latitude
|Au
|Sample number
|longitude
|latitude
|Au
|UTMnad83
|UTMnad83
|g/t
|UTMnad83
|UTMnad83
|g/t
|S279792
|572307
|5538915
|0.102
|S279827
|572272
|5538922
|0.174
|S279793
|572302
|5538918
|0.603
|S279828
|572268
|5538920
|9.05
|S279794
|572305
|5538915
|0.073
|S279829
|572264
|5538917
|0.561
|S279795
|572304
|5538909
|0.007
|S279830
|572263
|5538918
|3.88
|S279796
|572301
|5538913
|<0.005
|S279831
|572261
|5538924
|0.206
|S279797
|572299
|5538913
|0.024
|S279832
|572257
|5538921
|0.136
|S279798
|572295
|5538908
|12.25
|S279833
|572267
|5538923
|0.008
|S279799
|572296
|5538912
|1.505
|S279834
|572255
|5538924
|0.068
|S279800
|572296
|5538912
|2.57
|S279835
|572254
|5538918
|6.57
|S279824
|572288
|5538913
|0.174
|S279836
|572253
|5538921
|0.249
|S279825
|572284
|5538912
|0.018
|S279837
|572254
|5538922
|10.35
|S279826
|572281
|5538915
|1.235
|S279838
|572250
|5538920
|0.02
|MONEXCO EAST TRENCH, 2016 Composite Sampling
|Sample number
|longitude
|latitude
|Au
|UTMnad83
|UTMnad83
|g/t
|S280022
|572390
|5538881
|<0.005
|S280023
|572396
|5538883
|0.008
|S280024
|572417
|5538880
|<0.005
|S280025
|572417
|5538875
|0.021
|S280026
|572416
|5538879
|0.189
|S280027
|572418
|5538881
|0.727
|S280028
|572421
|5538878
|0.196
|S280029
|572444
|5538891
|11.6
|S280030
|572445
|5538894
|4.06
|S280031
|572446
|5538889
|0.08
|S280032
|572446
|5538891
|0.269
|S280033
|572446
|5538888
|0.006
|S280034
|572446
|5538888
|0.03
|S280035
|572451
|5538890
|2.94
|S279811
|572396
|5538892
|0.007
|S279812
|572403
|5538892
|0.007
|S279813
|572406
|5538893
|<0.005
|S279814
|572407
|5538893
|0.006
|S279815
|572409
|5538892
|<0.005
|S279816
|572410
|5538890
|18.8
|S279817
|572421
|5538896
|0.011
|S279758
|572409
|5538885
|2.59
|S279759
|572411
|5538879
|0.846
|S279760
|572418
|5538880
|<0.005
|S279761
|572413
|5538878
|0.007
|Sample number
|longitude
|latitude
|Au
|UTMnad83
|UTMnad83
|g/t
|S279762
|572412
|5538883
|<0.005
|S279763
|572412
|5538881
|1.14
|S279764
|572419
|5538880
|0.117
|S279765
|572414
|5538876
|0.582
|S279766
|572425
|5538887
|0.068
|S279767
|572430
|5538885
|2.69
|S279768
|572429
|5538888
|0.151
|S279769
|572427
|5538880
|0.359
|S279770
|572435
|5538883
|4.89
|S279771
|572448
|5538880
|0.68
|S279772
|572437
|5538889
|3.17
|S279773
|572441
|5538887
|1.955
|S279774
|572444
|5538887
|0.71
|S279775
|572446
|5538893
|0.953
|S279784
|572446
|5538880
|0.009
|S279785
|572445
|5538895
|0.188
|S279786
|572447
|5538887
|1.07
|S279787
|572437
|5538877
|0.056
|S279788
|572440
|5538874
|0.018
|S279789
|572442
|5538873
|0.434
|S279790
|572441
|5538875
|0.092
|S280446
|572449
|5538891
|1.375
|S280447
|572410
|5538892
|2.27
|S280448
|572429
|5538889
|1.2
|S280449
|572413
|5538878
|7.54
|S280450
|572418
|5538882
|0.579
|MONEXCO WEST TRENCH, 2016 Composite Sampling
|Sample number
|longitude
|latitude
|Au
|Sample number
|longitude
|latitude
|Au
|UTMnad83
|UTMnad83
|g/t
|UTMnad83
|UTMnad83
|g/t
|S279839
|572040
|5538933
|0.505
|S279701
|572056
|5538935
|0.78
|S279840
|572047
|5538931
|1.16
|S279702
|572056
|5538921
|0.045
|S279841
|572047
|5538933
|0.008
|S279703
|572060
|5538931
|0.884
|S279842
|572048
|5538930
|0.076
|S279704
|572061
|5538930
|0.544
|S279843
|572047
|5538926
|3.92
|S279705
|572062
|5538928
|1.015
|S279844
|572050
|5538926
|0.523
|S279706
|572068
|5538932
|0.042
|S279845
|572046
|5538926
|1.255
|S279707
|572069
|5538933
|0.009
|S279846
|572049
|5538928
|0.064
|S279708
|572077
|5538934
|<0.005
|S279847
|572052
|5538928
|0.027
|S279666
|572051
|5538988
|2.31
|S279848
|572052
|5538929
|0.008
|S279667
|572053
|5538988
|4.35
|S279849
|572051
|5538931
|0.011
|S279668
|572057
|5538989
|0.007
|S279850
|572051
|5538936
|0.19
|S279669
|572054
|5538987
|9.5
|S279670
|572051
|5539005
|0.012
QAQC
Samples are positioned using a handheld Garmin GPS, recorded as referenced points (waypoints). The accuracy of measurement can vary significantly inside a range of 2 to 15 metres. Depending of the quality of the measurement, sampling stations have been moved according to outcrop mapping to respect the relative position of samples position.
Samples were assays by fire assay on 30 grams cut with an ICP-MS finish. Results above 10 g/t gold are re assayed with a gravimetric finish. ALS Chemex assaying services are used for this program.
CORPORATE UPDATE
Typhoon focuses on the top of the class mineral potential of Québec for exploring and developing the next generation of world class deposits. The unfailing support of our shareholders (detaining 36,177,791 outstanding shares) and business partners contribute to the success of the Company.
Typhoon common shares are listed on the TSX Ventures Exchange under the stock symbol TYP.
QUALIFIED PERSON
Information of technical nature which appears in this press release was revised by M. Martin Demers, P.Geo. (OGQ), Technical Advisor for Typhoon Exploration. M. Demers is a Qualified Person (QP) as defined by the National Instrument 43-101.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
A map is available at the following address: http://media3.marketwire.com/docs/1099302a_fig1.pdf
450.622.4066
dmcdonald@explorationtyphon.com
www.explorationtyphon.com