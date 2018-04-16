U.S. Bans American Companies from Working with ZTE of China

CBJ — According to a report by Reuters, the U.S. Department of Commerce has banned American companies from selling components to Chinese telecom equipment maker ZTE for seven years for violating the terms of a sanctions violation case.

The U.S. action could be devastating to ZTE since American companies are estimated to provide up to 30% of the components used in ZTE’s equipment, which includes networking parts and smartphones.

The ban is the result of ZTE’s failure to comply with an agreement with the U.S. government after it pleaded guilty last year in federal court in Texas to conspiring to violate U.S. sanctions by illegally shipping U.S. goods and technology to Iran.

The Chinese company, which sells smartphones in the United States, paid $890 million in fines and penalties, with an additional penalty of $300 million that could be imposed.

@CanBizJournal