U.S.-China Spat Continues

CBJ — The worsening relationship between the U.S. and China has taken another step with the world’s most populous country complaining that the U.S. is trying to block its industrial development by alleging that Chinese mobile network components poses a cybersecurity threat to countries rolling out new internet systems, including the new5G mobile network, most notably being pushed by Huawei.

The U.S. argues that Beijing might use Chinese tech companies to gather intelligence about foreign countries. It’s a concern shared by many other countries, including Canada.

The Trump administration has been putting pressure on allies to shun networks supplied by Huawei Technologies, threatening the company’s access to markets for next-generation wireless gear.

Huawei denies accusations it facilitates Chinese spying and said it would reject any government demands to disclose confidential information about foreign customers.

U.S. Vice-President Mike Pence, speaking this weekend in Germany, urged European allies to take seriously “the threat” he said was posed by Huawei as they look for partners to build the new 5G mobile networks.

The 5G technology is meant to vastly expand the reach of networks to support internet-linked medical equipment, factory machines, self-driving cars and other devices. That makes it more politically sensitive and raises the potential cost of security failures.

Rather that partner with Huawei, Canada recently announced a comprehensive 5G project with Nokia of Finland.

@CanBizJournal