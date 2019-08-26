U.S.-China To Resume Trade Talks

CBJ — U.S. President Donald Trump says his country will soon begin serious trade negotiations with China, amidst an ongoing trade war that has caused havoc on international trade markets. The ongoing dispute is at least partly to blame for the international economic slowdown.

Trump said his trade negotiators had received two “very good calls” from China about restarting talks. However, a spokesman for China’s foreign ministry claims he didn’t know what Trump was talking about.

Trump’s optimistic comments about China came hours after he sent mixed messages on the tariff war. He at first seemed to express regret over escalating the trade dispute, but the White House later said Trump’s only regret was that he didn’t impose even higher tariffs on China.

Trump’s optimistic comments about China came as he commented for the first time on the surprise appearance at the G-7 summit by Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif, and as the international gathering put Trump’s differences with his counterparts on display.

