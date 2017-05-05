U.S. Conference of Mayors Announce Infrastructure Task Force to Be Chaired by Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti

WASHINGTON, DC–(Marketwired – May 05, 2017) – U.S. Conference of Mayors (USCM) President Oklahoma City Mayor Mick Cornett has announced today the formation of a Task Force on Infrastructure to be chaired by Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti.

As Chair of the USCM Infrastructure Task Force, Mayor Garcetti will represent the Conference of Mayors during Infrastructure Week, which is taking place in Washington, D.C., May 15-19.

In making this appointment, Mayor Cornett cited Mayor Garcetti’s leadership on infrastructure priorities before the nation, and the work he has already been doing with top White House officials. “Mayor Garcetti leads a city that has been at the forefront of so many infrastructure initiatives from a massive buildout of the city and region’s transit system, smart and connected lighting, an accelerated deployment of renewable energy technologies, and substantial port and freight improvements, among others. I am pleased to welcome him to this post.”

The focus of the task force will be on working with the Trump Administration and Congress on the development and passage of the major infrastructure package that President Trump campaigned on and has been promising since his election. Mayors are clear that infrastructure today includes transportation, water, ports, energy, broadband and other priorities, including tax-exempt municipal bond, thus the task force will be comprised of mayors interested in various infrastructure sectors.

As Administration and Congressional leaders move to develop a major new infrastructure initiative, The U.S. Conference of Mayors has been actively engaged on this priority since the election. The organization’s top four officers and CEO & Executive Director Tom Cochran met with then President-elect Trump on December 15 and discussed many issues related to infrastructure, including protecting municipal bonds, as well as the need for direct funding to cities. Then in January, Vice President-elect Pence came to the Conference’s Winter Meeting and explained the President would deliver a major infrastructure investment for America. Most recently, during USCM’s early March Leadership Meeting, mayors met with key infrastructure leaders including Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee Chair Bill Shuster, House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee Ranking Member Peter DeFazio, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi, and many others.

“The path to economic prosperity runs through our investments in America’s infrastructure,” said Mayor Garcetti. “That means upgrading our roads and rail systems, modernizing our airports and ports of entry to better compete on the global stage, strengthening our water systems, and creating partnerships in telecommunications to better connect our communities.”

Conference CEO and Executive Director Tom Cochran said, “We thank Mayor Garcetti for his continued leadership with our organization, and look forward to working with him, our officers, and our committee and task force leaders on championing the infrastructure investments our metro economies and the nation must have to help foster job creation and compete in the global economy.”

