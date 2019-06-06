Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | U.S. Consumer Survey: Physicians Using Mobile Apps Seen as a Major Differentiator Amongst U.S. Patients U.S. Consumer Survey: Physicians Using Mobile Apps Seen as a Major Differentiator Amongst U.S. Patients CBJ Newsmakers RecommendedVoleo Receives Investment from Fidelity National Information Services and Participates in Accelerator Program Hosted by The Venture CenterREPEAT – International Cannabis Acquires Exclusive International Rights to Self-Dispensing THC/CBD Vending MachineJune 6, 2019 – CN Celebrates 100 Years