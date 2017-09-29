U.S. Global Investors Launches U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF (TSX: GOGO)

TORONTO, ONTARIO–(Marketwired – Sept. 29, 2017) –

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (“U.S. Global Investors”), a San Antonio, Texas-based investment adviser, and Galileo Global Equity Advisors, Inc. (“Galileo”), a Toronto, Ontario-based investment adviser, today launched the U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF CAD (TSX:GOGO) (the “GOGO ETF”). The GOGO ETF is a smart factor, passively managed fund that is designed to track, to the extent possible, the price and yield performance of the U.S. Global Go Gold and Precious Metal Miners Index (“GOAUX”), before fees and expenses.

GOAUX employs a smart factor, rules-based model which is intended to capture the performance of companies engaged in the production of precious metals either through active (mining or production) or passive (owning royalties or production streams) means. GOAUX is rebalanced and reconstituted quarterly. The expense ratio for the ETF is 0.60%.

Galileo will act as trustee and manager of the GOGO ETF and U.S. Global Investors will act as portfolio advisor. U.S. Global Investors owns a 65% interest in Galileo.

U.S. Global Investors has a long-standing history in the precious metals space, launching the first no-load gold mutual fund in the U.S. and, in June of this year, the U.S. version of the GOGO ETF.

U.S. Global Investors has been honored with several Thomson Reuters Lipper Fund Awards over the years, the most recent of which was for the U.S. Global Investors Gold and Precious Metals Fund in the Precious Metals Equity Funds category for the three and five-year periods. In 2016, CEO and chief investment officer Frank Holmes and portfolio manager Ralph Aldis received the award for Best Americas Based Fund Manager by the Mining Journal.

“With the combined efforts of the Galileo team, U.S. Global Investors is pleased to bring this product to Canadian investors,” said Frank Holmes, CEO and Chief Investment Officer of U.S. Global Investors. “Our years of expertise in the gold mining industry have given us a strong platform to work from, and we believe that royalty companies offer a unique opportunity which we are excited to share.”

Royalty companies serve as special financiers that provide upfront capital to help fund producers’ exploration and production projects. In return, they receive royalties on whatever is produced or rights to a “stream.” A stream is an agreed-upon amount of gold, silver or other precious metal at a fixed, lower-than-market price. U.S. Global considers these royalty and streamlining companies to be the “smart money” of the metals and mining space.

With the GOGO ETF, investors will gain exposure to the precious metals space, but with potentially less risk. Rather than focusing solely on mining stocks with large market caps, the GOAUX seeks high-quality, well-managed producers with a proven track record of profitability, even when precious metals prices are down. Royalty companies can possibly help investors manage many common risks associated with traditional producers.

About U.S. Global Investors, Inc.

The story of U.S. Global Investors goes back more than 40 years when it began as an investment club. Today, U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (www.usfunds.com) is a registered investment adviser that focuses on niche markets around the world. Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, the Company provides money management and other services to U.S. Global Investors Funds, U.S. Global ETFs and other international clients.

About Galileo Global Equity Advisors, Inc.

With over 25 years of experience specializing in the small and micro-cap equity space, Galileo Global Equity Advisors, Inc. (www.galileofunds.ca) has become one of Canada’s premier boutique investment managers specializing in smaller company investment strategies.

All opinions expressed and data provided are subject to change without notice. Some of these opinions may not be appropriate to every investor.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investing in ETFs. Please read the prospectus before investing. The GOGO ETF is not guaranteed, its value changes frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

The U.S. Global Go Gold and Precious Metal Miners Index is designed to capture the performance of companies engaged in the production of precious metals and minerals either through active (mining or production) or passive (owning royalties or production streams) means. Precious metals companies that rely primarily on debt to finance their business are eliminated from the index. The index uses a multi-factor, rules-based model and consists of common stocks listed on well-developed exchanges across the globe. An investment cannot be made directly in an index.