U.S. Job Numbers Stalled in May

CBJ — Figures released by the ADP National Employment Report reveal private employers added a mere 27,000 jobs in May nationwide, which is well below economists’ expectations and the smallest monthly gain in more than nine years. The report was jointly developed along with Moody’s Analytics.

The majority of economists polled seemed to believe there would have been a gain of almost 200,000 jobs.

The ADP figures come ahead of the U.S. Labor Department’s more comprehensive non-farm payrolls report, which includes both public and private-sector employment.

The unemployment rate is forecast to stay steady at the 3.6 percent recorded a month earlier.

