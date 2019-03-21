U.S. Justice Department Issues Subpoenas to Boeing

CBJ — The grounding of Boeing 737 Max planes has taken another major twist with U.S. Justice Department prosecutors issuing subpoenas as part of an investigation into Boeing’s Federal Aviation Administration certification and the marketing of its 737 Max planes.

The criminal investigation began after the crash of a 737 Max aircraft last October operated by Lion Air in Indonesia in which everyone onboard was killed.

Criminal investigators are seeking information from Boeing on safety and certification procedures, including training manuals for pilots, along with how the company marketed the new aircraft. It’s not yet clear what possible criminal laws could be at issue in the probe.

A second Boeing 737 Max jet, this one an Ethiopian Airlines plane, crashed last week soon after takeoff on what appears to be similar circumstances as the Indonesian crash. There were no survivors.

The FBI Seattle office and Justice Department’s criminal division in Washington are leading the investigation.