U.S. Retail Up Thanks To Auto Sales

CBJ — Figures reveal that U.S. sales increased noticeably in June thanks in large part to the increased number of automobiles that were purchased.

Statistics released by the U.S. Commerce Department show retail sales were up 0.5% last month. Additionally, data for May was revised higher to show sales rising 1.3% instead of the previously reported 0.8%.

May’s rise in retail sales was the largest since September 2017.

Retail sales in June increased 6.6% from a year ago.

