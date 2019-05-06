U.S. Tariffs On China Jump To 25%

CBJ — U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted that tariffs on US$200 billion of Chinese imports will jump from 10% to 25% as negotiations continue between the two countries.

Trump has twice before threatened to increase tariffs but relented both times. The 15% increase is expected by Friday — two days after trade negotiations begin in Washington. It could be another bluff by Trump. If talks go well on Wednesday and Thursday, it’s possible he may rescind the order. The president has complained China is dragging its feet in coming to the table.

“The Trade Deal with China continues, but too slowly, as they attempt to renegotiate. No!” Trump tweeted.

