UAT Group Post Hurricane Irma Update

TAMPA, FL–(Marketwired – Sep 15, 2017) – Umbra Applied Technologies Group (OTC: UATG) – UAT Group provided shareholders with an operational update post Hurricane Irma.

Chief Executive Officer, Alex Umbra stated, “We have received many inquiries from concerned shareholders and industry partners. Everyone here at Group wanted to thank our amazing shareholders and let them know just how much we appreciate their concern and offers to help. I have said many times that the biggest surprise of my UAT journey has been the incredible people I have met along the way and this includes our fellow shareholders. I don’t know what shareholders in other companies are like but we have the most supportive and extraordinary shareholders.” UAT Group assures its shareholders that they have remained fully operational and took every precaution to ensure the safety of its employees and assets.

Umbra further added, “I would like to thank the UAT team for their perfect implementation of the protocols that were put in place for such a weather event and for their commitment to maintain operational readiness. It is because of their efforts and spectacular teamwork that we are still on schedule to announce some very exciting news early next week.”

