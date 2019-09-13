UAW Official Charged with Corruption

CBJ — A United Autoworkers Union director from Missouri has been charged with corruption in connection with an alleged scheme to embezzle union money and spend cash on alcohol, golf clubs, cigars and posh hotels in California.

A large 40-page criminal complaint against Vance Pearson is certain to raise more questions about UAW President Gary Jones, whose Detroit-area house was searched by agents late last month. Jones held Pearson’s job prior to becoming national president in June, 2018. The two are close allies and Pearson worked under Jones for quite some time.

Pearson becomes the 10th person charged in an investigation of the Detroit-based union’s finances. Most of the corruption cases so far have focused on a Detroit training centre jointly run by the UAW and Fiat Chrysler, but the scrutiny now is much wider.

Pearson is accused of embezzlement, fraud, filing false reports and conspiracy.

