Uber and Lyft Can Now Take Fares at Pearson Airport

CBJ — In another blow to the taxi industry, ride-hailing app companies Uber and Lyft can now pick up and drop off passengers at Toronto’s Pearson International Airport as part of a new pilot project.

The Toronto Airport Authority is allowing the change due to what it calls significant demand from passengers for access to ride-hailing services.

Until now, only licensed taxis and limos served the airport, which sees nearly 50 million people coming and going each year.

A number of protests have already occurred at Nathan Phillips Square at City Hall in downtown Toronto and this decision is sure to bring more unrest.

