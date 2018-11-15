Uber Posts $1 Billion Loss

CBJ — Uber says that growth in bookings for its ride-hailing and delivery services rose 6% in the latest quarter. However growth has slowed. It was the third quarter in a row that it has remained in single digits after consistent double-digit growth all last year.

The San Francisco-based firm lost $1.07 billion for the three months ending Sept. 30, a 20% increase from the previous quarter but down 27% from a year ago, when the company posted its biggest publicly reported quarterly loss on the heels of the departure of Uber co-founder and former Chief Executive Travis Kalanick.

Uber wants to expand in freight hauling, food delivery and electric bikes and scooters as growth in its now decade-old ride-hailing business dwindles. The company, valued at $76 billion, faces pressure to show it can still grow enough to become profitable and satisfy investors in an initial public offering planned for some time next year.

Revenue for the quarter was $2.95 billion, a 5% boost from the previous quarter and up 38% from a year ago. That trailed the second-quarter year-over-year revenue increase of 63%.

As a private company, Uber is not required to publicly disclose financials, but last year started releasing selected figures.

@CanBizJournal