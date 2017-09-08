uBreakiFix Expands in Northern Illinois, Opens in Rockford

ROCKFORD, IL–(Marketwired – September 08, 2017) – uBreakiFix opened in Rockford on September 1 at 735 S. Perryville Rd. The fast-growing technology repair brand provides same-day repair service of all electronics, specializing in cell phone repair and computer repair at its more than 325 locations across North America.

This is the brand’s second location in Winnebago County, joining a store in Machesney Park. uBreakiFix Rockford is the third location for owners Jim Hineline and Lori VanCoulter, who own the Machesney Park location, as well as a store in Janesville, Wis., with a fourth planned for Beloit, Wis. in 2018.

“Rockford has characteristics of both a bustling city and a quaint, small town, and we’re excited for the opportunity to join its thriving business community,” Hineline said. “We love the hospitality of Winnebago County-it aligns perfectly with our own values and commitment to provide every customer with unmatched customer service. We look forward to adding tremendous value to Rockford and the surrounding communities through our reliable, affordable tech repair services.”

uBreakiFix was founded in 2009 by millennial duo David Reiff and Justin Wetherill, a 2017 Forbes 30 Under 30 honoree. The pair later partnered with Eddie Trujillo to transition their Internet-based brand to a brick and mortar tech repair alternative that was quick, affordable and provided a quality customer experience. Since its inception, the company has grown organically without debt, investors or consultants.

uBreakiFix services all brands of electronics, offering phone screen repair, computer repair and more to consumers and businesses alike. To date, the company has completed more than 3 million repairs, including cracked screens, water damage, software issues, camera issues and most other technical problems.

uBreakiFix has more than 325 locations open across the U.S. and Canada, with nearly 700 in development. uBreakiFix is known for its timely service, focus on providing an exceptional customer experience and its ability to fix anything and everything with a power button. Each repair comes with a 90-day warranty and a price match guarantee.

“Our commitment to our customers is what drives our continual growth, innovation and improvement,” said Wetherill, uBreakiFix CEO and founder. “We’re always looking for ways to better serve the communities we call home. We’re excited for the opportunity to bring reliable repair service and exceptional customer service to Rockford and the surrounding areas.”

uBreakiFix Rockford is located at 735 S. Perryville Rd., Rockford, Ill. 61108 and can be reached at: 815-708-7130. For more information and to view a service menu, visit ubreakifix.com.

