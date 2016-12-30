uBreakiFix Expands in Orange County, Opens New Westminster Store at Huntington Beach

WESTMINSTER, CA–(Marketwired – December 30, 2016) – uBreakiFix opens in Westminster on December 30 at 16482 Beach Blvd. The growing technology repair brand specializes in same-day repair service of all electronics — from phones, tablets and computers, to drones, hover boards and game consoles.

Led by millennial entrepreneur Justin Wetherill, uBreakiFix services all brands of electronics, repairing cracked screens, water damage, software issues, camera issues and most other technical problems at its more than 270 stores across North America.

uBreakiFix Westminster is the second location for owners Sid Kato, Mark Weber, Mark Snyder, and Tom Snyder, all of whom also own uBreakiFix Santa Ana. With more than 25 years of IT experience, they are excited to further expand uBreakiFix and position the brand as a leader in the ever-evolving tech repair industry.

“We understand the importance of technology in our day-to-day lives, and we know our customers cannot wait days for repairs or spend hours at the repair store,” Kato said. “We’re excited to serve this community by putting our customers’ devices and days back together.”

uBreakiFix was founded in 2009 by millennial duo Justin Wetherill and David Reiff, who later partnered with Eddie Trujillo to take their Internet-based brand brick and mortar. By reconciling quality tech repair with exceptional customer service, the brand has filled a niche in the marketplace and grown organically, without debt, investors or consultants.

uBreakiFix Westminster is the brand’s fifth location in the Orange County area, joining uBreakiFix Seal Beach, Santa Ana, Orange, and Costa Mesa.

“Even as we grow, customer satisfaction remains our number one priority,” said uBreakiFix CEO and founder Justin Wetherill. “We look forward to answering the Westminster community’s tech needs with the quality repair service and exceptional customer experience that consumers have come to expect.”

uBreakiFix opened 79 stores through the third quarter of 2016 and expects to have 275 stores across North America by the end of the year. The brand’s ability to fix anything with a power button sets it apart from the competition. Each repair comes with a 90-day warranty.

uBreakiFix Huntington Beach is located at 16482 Beach Blvd., Westminster, CA 92683 and can be reached at: 714-375-1375. For more information and to view a service menu, visit ubreakifix.com.

