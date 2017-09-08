uBreakiFix Opens New East Bay Location in Fremont

FREMONT, CA–(Marketwired – September 08, 2017) – uBreakiFix opened in Fremont on September 5 at 43506 Christy Street. The fast-growing technology repair brand provides same-day repair service of all electronics, specializing in cell phone repair and computer repair at its more than 325 locations across North America.

This is the brand’s fifth location in the Bay Area, joining stores in Cupertino, San Jose, Santa Clara and Camden. All five area stores are locally owned by Minhthe Nguyen and Emmanuel Marti.

“We have been looking to expand to East Bay for a while now, and we knew uBreakiFix would be a huge value add to Fremont and the surrounding communities,” Nguyen said. “We are committed to providing the entire Bay Area with reliable repair service, quality parts and an unmatched customer experience and are excited for the chance to expand our reach to new communities in East Bay and beyond.”

uBreakiFix was founded in 2009 by millennial duo David Reiff and Justin Wetherill, a 2017 Forbes 30 Under 30 honoree. The pair later partnered with Eddie Trujillo to transition their Internet-based brand to a brick and mortar tech repair alternative that was quick, affordable and provided a quality customer experience. Since its inception, the company has grown organically without debt, investors or consultants.

uBreakiFix services all brands of electronics, offering phone screen repair, computer repair and more to consumers and businesses alike. To date, the company has completed more than 3 million repairs, including cracked screens, water damage, software issues, camera issues and most other technical problems.

uBreakiFix has more than 325 locations open across the U.S. and Canada, with nearly 700 in development. uBreakiFix is known for its timely service, focus on providing an exceptional customer experience and its ability to fix anything and everything with a power button. Each repair comes with a 90-day warranty and a price match guarantee.

“Our commitment to our customers is what drives our continual growth, innovation and improvement,” said Wetherill, uBreakiFix CEO and founder. “We’re always looking for ways to better serve the communities we call home. We’re excited for the opportunity to bring reliable repair service and exceptional customer service to Fremont and the surrounding areas.”

uBreakiFix Fremont is located at 43506 Christy St. Fremont, CA 94538 and can be reached at: 510-573- 1777. For more information and to view a service menu, visit ubreakifix.com.

