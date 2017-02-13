UC Irvine Offers New Online Master of Science in Pharmacology Degree Program

IRVINE, CA–(Marketwired – Feb 13, 2017) – The University of California, Irvine, is launching a new, online Master of Science program in Pharmacology (MSP) in the Department of Pharmacology, School of Medicine. The MSP program is targeted toward working professionals in the pharmaceutical industry and related fields who are seeking an advanced degree while continuing their full-time jobs. With the overall goal to provide students with advanced scientific knowledge and research skills in the field of pharmacology, the MSP degree program addresses an unmet need in a major health industry.

“The Master of Science in Pharmacology degree fills a void in training Master’s level scientists in pharmacology, a discipline that is central to the discovery, development and use of therapeutic drugs,” said Dr. Olivier Civelli, Chair and Professor, Department of Pharmacology at UC Irvine. “With a strong outlook for pharmacology-related employment for graduates with advanced degrees, this program prepares students to enhance their career within the pharmaceutical industry, at biotechnology companies, government agencies, research laboratories and academic programs in health sciences.”

By providing advanced training in pharmacology, the MSP program will prepare students for positions of leadership and responsibility in academic, industrial and government settings. The two-year course of online study will provide students with the basic understanding of molecular, cellular, organ, and clinical pharmacology. To fulfill the requirements of the program, students will complete 39 units of graduate courses and will write an extensive capstone research paper.

The MSP program will begin Fall 2017, pending WSCUC approval. The deadline to apply for Fall 2017 admission is June 1, 2017. To register for the program, visit here. For further information on the new online Master of Science in Pharmacology degree program, please visit the website or contact Barbara Shainberg at [email protected] or 949-824-3130.

About the University of California, Irvine: Founded in 1965, UCI is the youngest member of the prestigious Association of American Universities. The campus has produced three Nobel laureates and is known for its academic achievement, premier research, innovation and anteater mascot. Led by Chancellor Howard Gillman, UCI has more than 28,000 students and offers 192 degree programs. Located in one of the world’s safest and most economically vibrant communities, it’s Orange County’s second-largest employer, contributing $4.8 billion annually to the local economy.