UCL Provides Shareholder Update

TAMPA, FL–(Marketwired – December 20, 2017) – United Consortium Ltd. (OTC PINK: UCSO), an acquisition and development Company focused on creating shareholder value by identifying and monetizing opportunities in Block Chain, Technology, Digital Media and the Emerging Cannabis Space, today released the following update to its shareholders:

Dear Shareholders,

As of today (12/20/2017) we’ve completed two years of full financial statements, plus three quarterly sets of full financial statements for the first 9 months of 2017. We’ve finished drafting the initial disclosure document OTC Markets requires Companies to file in order to remove the stop sign associated with our current non reporting status on OTC Markets. We’ve sent the entire package to our attorney for a legal review. After attempting several times today to speak to someone at OTC Markets about gaining access to their system in order to upload the documents I was unable to reach anyone. Additionally since we’re heading into the Christmas Weekend and New Year’s Holiday so I’m uncertain if the parties will come together in time for us to complete this process and remove the stop sign prior to the New Year. In order to help increase the transparency of our Company for our shareholders we’re going to post the draft documents on our website tomorrow for review. These will be the draft documents pre legal review so changes may be made before we file them with OTC Markets. I think it’s important for shareholders to know that we’re ready to remove the stop, begin reporting on OTC Markets, and build on our momentum heading into 2018 when considering investing in our Company.

On that note we’ve created a new twitter account to improve communications and keep our shareholders informed as we head into the New Year. Our new twitter handle is @PHRBlockChain. With the speed at which our projects are moving I think it’s important to keep investors abreast of our growth in these fast paced markets. We’ve received over 100 inquires in less than two weeks from both patients and doctors looking to sign up for the beta launch of our PHR Block Chain in March. It’s very exciting. We’re also making great progress on our new digital cannabis project. We’re going to keep this one under wraps until we’re closer to the launch to give us a better competitive edge. But we think California and Canada going full legal this year is a once in a life time tipping point. We’re looking at, in the next 6 months more than 100 Million people in North America having access to Cannabis. California is going fully legal in two weeks and the entire country of Canada going fully legal on July 1st. There’s no turning back. Couple what’s happening in the Cannabis space with what’s happening around the world with crypto currencies and Block Chain and we’re positioned for an exciting 2018.

Please follow us on twitter and I’ll direct everyone to the draft filings tomorrow when we post them on our site. I’ll continue to provide updates as close to real time as I can with regards to the upgrade process and our communications with OTC Markets and our attorneys.

Have a safe holiday and thank you for being a shareholder in our Company.

Best Regards,

Scott Gallagher

Founder and CEO

UCL

About United Consortium Ltd. (UCL)

UCL is an acquisition and development Company focused on creating shareholder value by identifying and monetizing opportunities in Technology, Internet, New Media and the Emerging Cannabis Space. The Company is headquartered in Tampa, Florida. The most current information about the Company can be found on OTCMarkets.com or by visiting the Company’s website at www.UCLVentures.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements that relate to future events or United Consortium Ltd. (UCL’s) future performance or financial condition. Any statements that are not statements of historical fact, such as the statements above and including statements containing the words “plans,” “anticipates,” “expects” and similar expressions, should also be considered to be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in United Consortium Ltd.’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, OTC Markets or statement on the Companies websites. United Consortium Ltd. And all of its subsidiary companies undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements made herein.