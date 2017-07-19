Ultima’s Famed Lord British Joins Forces with Jon NEVERDIE Jacobs to Unite Millions of Gamers in Ethereum-Based Gaming with NDC and TPT Tokens

LOS ANGELES, CA–(Marketwired – Jul 19, 2017) – NEVERDIE (https://neverdie.com/), the most established name in real currency MMORPGs and Virtual Worlds, today announced that Richard Garriott, Ultima creator and famed MMORPG pioneer, has joined NEVERDIE Studios’ advisory team to provide strategic insight and creative balance to building NEVERDIE’s revolutionary gaming infrastructure on the Ethereum Blockchain. Garriott’s background includes pioneering and exploring both the natural and virtual world as a founding father of the commercial spaceflight industry and videogame industry. Garriott will lend his varied expertise in these fields to provide strategic advice regarding the gamification of NEVERDIE’s platform using Teleport tokens and NEVERDIE Coins.

The Teleport token will be used to transport across worlds, seamlessly from one game to another while the NEVERDIE Coin will be used to buy new lives. Both coins will ultimately be used to create a monetized infrastructure that will drive the growth of the virtual goods economy, thus supporting gamified jobs as a way to offset traditional jobs lost to AI and VR advancements. The historic endeavor between two of the worlds’ most famous avatars Lord British and NEVERDIE will underscore this effort by championing avatar rights and creating economic opportunity for gamers and longevity for games and virtual worlds.

“We are addressing a global grand challenge to impact and empower a billion gamers and set the virtual goods economy on an exponential growth curve,” said Jon NEVERDIE Jacobs. “The wise council of Richard ‘Lord British’ Garriott, a Legendary Avatar, Adventurer and World Builder, will provide priceless insight into the development of the gamified Virtual Reality infrastructure to unite MMORPGs and Virtual Worlds with the goal of creating a billion gamified jobs.”

The vision is to harness the economic might of gamers to create an inclusive new gamified economy on the blockchain that triggers exponential growth through universal game tokens that build bridges between worlds, thus creating meaningful economic opportunities for billions of skilled gamers around the world. The Ethereum blockchain with its ERC20 token standard, provides the means for MMORPG and Virtual World goods to become inter-operable through peer to peer trading, the blockchain ledger, and decentralized, transparent smart contract game mechanics.

Specifically, Lord British will provide insight into the structure of the VR government, which will be granted an endowment of Teleport tokens and NEVERDIE Coins. Lord British will advise as teleporters are built to connect virtual worlds. He will also participate in the creative balancing of NEVERDIE’s universal game economy.

“What NEVERDIE is building is far beyond just gamification and monetization — they are proposing a new VR economy that is poised to fundamentally shift when, where and why people engage in gaming,” said Richard Garriott. “When I first started in RPG and MMORPGs, I only imagined gaming would lead to this; and now I’m thrilled to offer my years of expertise toward building a system that can solve real world economic problems with gaming.”

About Lord British

Richard Garriott de Cayeux is a founding father of the videogame industry and the commercial spaceflight industry, a flown astronaut, and an accomplished explorer.

He has been inducted into the computer gaming hall of fame and has received the industry lifetime achievement award. He is credited with creating the now ubiquitous term “avatar” for one’s virtual self and the category of massively multiplayer games (MMORPGs). He authored the acclaimed Ultima Series and has built 3 leading gaming companies: Origin Systems (sold to Electronic Arts), Destination Games (sold to NCsoft) and Portalarium where he is building Shroud of the Avatar, the successor to his previous works.

As a principal shaper of the commercial spaceflight industry, he cofounded Space Adventures, the only company to arrange space flights for private citizens and is the sixth private astronaut to live aboard the International Space Station. The son of a NASA astronaut, he became the first second-generation astronaut and has been a key leader in civilian and commercial space as an investor and Board member of institutions such as the X-Prize Foundation, Space Adventures, and Planetary Resources.

Richard is an avid explorer, having traveled around the globe from the jungles of the Amazon to the South Pole, the deep seas of the Titanic and hydrothermal vents to orbiting the earth aboard the International Space Station. His non-profit and philanthropic works include serving on the boards of The Explorers Club and The Challenger Center for Science Education.

About NEVERDIE

England-born actor, musician, and filmmaker, Jon Jacobs, founded iconic avatar NEVERDIE in 2002 in Entropia Universe and became the first gamer to earn a million dollars within a virtual world. His virtual mining asteroid, Club NEVERDIE entered the 2008 Guinness Book of Records as the most valuable virtual item in the world. Jon then founded NEVERDIE Studios and worked on Virtual Destinations for Pop culture Icons; including Michael Jackson, Lemmy and Universal Studios’ KING KONG. NEVERDIE Studios developed and currently operates ROCKtropia Virtual World, the first and only MMORPG that completely disrupts all existing game business models, by paying any player $10-$15 per month to engage in gamified jobs. In 2016 Jon won the first democratic elections to become the first President of Virtual Reality. His mission as President is to create one billion gamified jobs. In July 2017 Jon launched the NEVERDIE Coin and Teleport token on the Ethereum Blockchain to connect MMORPG’s and Virtual Worlds to facilitate the growth of a trillion-dollar virtual goods economy to create and sustain a billion gamified jobs. www.neverdie.com