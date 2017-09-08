Ultra Lithium Grants Options

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 08, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ultra Lithium Inc. (TSX-V:ULI) (“Ultra Lithium” or “the Company”)”) wishes to announce that it has granted 2,150,000 stock options to certain directors, officers and consultants pursuant to the Company’s Stock Option Plan. The options have an exercise price of $0.19 per share and an expiry date of September 8, 2022.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

“Kiki Smith”

Kiki Smith, CFO

About Ultra Lithium Inc.

Ultra Lithium is an exploration and development company with a focus on the acquisition and development of lithium assets. The Company is currently holding brine exploration properties in Catamarca, Argentina and Nevada, USA and hard rock spodumene type lithium property in Ontario, Canada.

For further information, please contact the Company at:

Telephone: 778 968-1176

Facsimile: 604 909-4682

Email: kiki@ultralithium.com

Website: www.ultralithium.com

or view the Company’s filings at www.SEDAR.com.