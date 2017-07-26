Uni-Select reports improved performance in Canada

BOUCHERVILLE, QUÉBEC–(Marketwired – July 26, 2017) - Uni-Select Inc. (TSX:UNS)

$340.3 million in sales, up 5.1%; organic growth (1) of 6.2% in Canada;

EBITDA (1) of $29.5 million or 8.7% of sales;

Adjusted EBITDA (1) of $32.5 million, representing 9.5% of sales;

Total net debt (1) decrease of $9.7 million;

1 business acquisition completed and 3 greenfield stores opened; and

Appointment of George E. Heath to the Board of Directors.

Unless otherwise indicated in this press release, all amounts are expressed in thousands of US dollars, except per share amounts and percentages.

Uni-Select Inc. (TSX:UNS) today reported its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2017.

“We are very pleased with the improved performance in our Canadian business on both sales and EBITDA. We are seeing strong performance from our Independent customers as well as our BUMPER TO BUMPER and FINISHMASTER corporate stores in all regions. Commercial customers represent more than 90% of our business, and our growth initiatives are positively impacting our performance. FinishMaster USA is highly focused on growth for all customer segments to overcome the product line changeover headwinds. Our industrial product and customer initiative is showing strong early signs of success.” said Henry Buckley, President and Chief Executive Officer of Uni-Select. “As we expect to close The Parts Alliance acquisition in August, we are excited to welcome all the new team members and customers of The Parts Alliance business in the UK. This will be a substantial new runway for profitable growth at Uni-Select.” added Henry Buckley.

For further information about the Corporation’s use of the non-IFRS measures identified in this press release, refer to “Non-IFRS financial measures” and “Reconciliation of non-IFRS measures” sections.

SECOND QUARTER SIX-MONTH PERIOD 2017 2016 2017 2016 Sales 340,287 323,758 637,487 587,788 EBITDA (1) 29,544 29,739 52,717 51,442 EBITDA margin(1) 8.7 % 9.2 % 8.3 % 8.8 % Adjusted EBITDA (1) 32,460 29,739 55,633 51,442 Adjusted EBITDA margin(1) 9.5 % 9.2 % 8.7 % 8.8 % Net earnings 13,738 16,806 24,736 28,289 Adjusted earnings (1) 16,635 16,806 27,633 28,289 Earnings per share 0.33 0.40 0.59 0.66 Adjusted earnings per share (1) 0.39 0.40 0.65 0.66

SECOND QUARTER RESULTS

Consolidated sales for the second quarter were $340.3 million, a 5.1% increase compared to the same quarter last year, driven by the sales generated mainly from recent US business acquisitions, adding sales of $33.7 million or 10.4% as well as by the organic growth of 6.2% in the Canadian Automotive Group. The consolidated organic sales of -2.8% were affected, as expected, by the product line changeover in the FinishMaster US segment. Without this impact, the consolidated organic growth would have been approximately 2.1%.

The Corporation generated an EBITDA and EBITDA margin of respectively $29.5 million and 8.7%. Once adjusted for net charges related to The Parts Alliance acquisition, adjusted EBITDA was $32.5 million or 9.5% of sales for the quarter, compared to $29.7 million or 9.2% of sales in 2016. The EBITDA margin increase of 0.3% is the result of optimized buying conditions, lower stock-based compensation in 2017 as 2016 expenses were impacted by a share price appreciation as well as by a reduction in commissions and bonuses to align with the level of sales. These factors were partially offset by a lower absorption of employee benefits and fixed costs in relation to the organic growth and by a different revenue mix.

Net earnings and adjusted earnings were respectively $13.7 million and $16.6 million. Adjusted earnings decreased by 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year, and were impacted by additional amortization on customer relationships and finance costs related to recent business acquisitions.

As at June 30, 2017, the total net debt stood at $189.3 million, representing a decrease of $9.7 million compared to March 31, 2017. Funded debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio (1) improved to 1.69 from 1.82 as at March 31, 2017, a result of the net debt decrease and a growing adjusted EBITDA.

(1) Non-IFRS financial measures. Refer to the “Non-IFRS financial measures” and the “Reconciliation of non-IFRS measures” sections for further details.

Segmented Results

FinishMaster US recorded sales of $209.5 million, up 6.6% from the same quarter in 2016, strengthened by the recent business acquisitions representing a growth of $29.8 million or 15.2%. The product line changeover impacted sales by approximately 8.0%. EBITDA for this segment was $24.0 million, compared to $24.3 million last year. EBITDA margin decreased by 0.9% and is resulting from lower absorption of fixed costs related to the organic growth. FinishMaster US is progressing in the development and execution of the new industrial growth program. Organic growth initiatives are in place to focus on each customer segment. Expanding geographic coverage continues with the opening of two greenfield stores. Additionally, mergers and acquisitions’ synergy plans are being executed, and seven locations were consolidated during the quarter.

Sales for the Canadian Automotive Group were $130.8 million, compared to $127.3 million in 2016, an increase of 2.8%, a direct result of the organic growth of 6.2% as well as the performance of the recent business acquisitions. The impact of the declining Canadian dollar on its conversion to US dollars penalized sales by 4.5%. The distribution centres and both BUMPER TO BUMPER and FINISHMASTER corporate stores reported a positive organic growth, a result of the concerted efforts and initiatives of the management and sales teams. The EBITDA margin increase of 1.6% compared to 2016 is mainly related to improved gross margin and lower information technology expenses. These factors were compensated by a different revenue mix and ongoing investments required in relation to the corporate store initiative. Once the integration of the corporate stores and the implementation of the new point of sales systems will be completed, additional synergies and efficiency are expected.

SIX-MONTH PERIOD RESULTS

Consolidated sales for the six-month period were $637.5 million, a 8.5% increase compared to the same period last year, driven by the sales generated mainly from recent US business acquisitions, resulting in additional sales of $78.3 million or 13.3% as well as by the organic sales of 3.1% from the Canadian Automotive Group that overcame its loss of an independent member. The consolidated organic sales were affected, as expected, by the product line changeover in the FinishMaster US segment. Without this impact, the consolidated organic growth would have been approximately 0.7%.

The Corporation generated an EBITDA of $52.7 million, while adjusted EBITDA amounted to $55.6 million, representing an increase of 8.1% compared to the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA margin decrease of 0.1% is mainly attributable to lower absorption of employee benefits and fixed costs in relation to the organic growth and a different revenue mix, which were partially compensated by optimized buying conditions and lower information technology expenses.

Net earnings and adjusted earnings were respectively $24.7 million and $27.6 million compared to $28.3 million last year. Additional amortization on customer relationships and finance costs related to recent business acquisitions explain the decrease in adjusted earnings.

Segmented Results

FinishMaster US recorded sales of $409.2 million, up 10.6% from the same period in 2016, strengthened by the recent business acquisitions representing a growth of $70.9 million or 19.1%. The product line changeover impacted sales by approximately 7.8%. EBITDA for this segment reached $47.3 million, up 5.1% from 2016. EBITDA margin decreased by 0.6%, the result of a reduced absorption of fixed costs related to the organic growth. FinishMaster US pursued the expansion of its network during the six-month period of 2017, enlarging its footprint and reinforcing its position in major markets.

Sales for the Canadian Automotive Group were $228.3 million, compared to $217.9 million in 2016, an increase of 4.8%, driven by the organic growth and the recent business acquisitions. This segment generated a positive organic growth in both its distribution centres and corporate stores, despite the loss of an independent member at the beginning of the year. The EBITDA margin remained constant compared to 2016.

SUBSEQUENT EVENT

On July 25, 2017, the Corporation entered into an amended and restated credit agreement. The agreement provides for a $125.0 million upsize in the unsecured long-term revolving credit facility as well as a new unsecured term facility in the principal amount of $100.0 million, for a total maximum principal amount of $625.0 million. The revolver upsize portion and the term loan are made available only for purposes of financing the acquisition of The Parts Alliance and will be cancelled in the event the acquisition does not proceed to completion.

APPOINTMENT OF DIRECTOR

Uni-Select is pleased to announce the appointment of George E. Heath as a director of the Corporation effective immediately. As President of the Global Finishes Group at Sherwin-Williams until his retirement in 2015, Mr. Heath is a broad-gauged commercial leader with deep and relevant coatings experience both in North America and abroad.

DIVIDENDS

On July 26, 2017, the Uni-Select Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of C$0.0925 per share payable on October 17, 2017 to shareholders of record on September 30, 2017. This dividend is an eligible dividend for tax purposes.

CONFERENCE CALL

Uni-Select will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter and six-month period results for 2017 on July 27, 2017 at 8:00 AM Eastern. To join the conference, dial 1 800 952-5114 followed by 6281780.

A recording of the conference call will be available from 10:00 AM Eastern on July 27, 2017 until 11:59 PM Eastern on August 10, 2017. To access the replay, dial 1 800 408-3053 followed by 4148900.

A live webcast of the quarterly results conference call will also be accessible through the “Investors” section of our website at uniselect.com where a replay will also be archived. Listeners should allow ample time to access the webcast and supporting slides.

ABOUT UNI-SELECT

Uni-Select is a leader in the distribution of automotive refinish and industrial paint and related products in North America, as well as a leader in the automotive aftermarket parts business in Canada. In Canada, Uni-Select supports over 16,000 automotive repair and collision repair shops through a growing national network of more than 1,100 independent customers and corporate stores, many of which operate under the Uni-Select BUMPER TO BUMPER®, AUTO PARTS PLUS® AND FINISHMASTER® store banner programs. It also supports over 3,900 shops and stores through its automotive repair/installer shop banners, as well as through its automotive refinish banners. In the United States, Uni-Select, through its wholly-owned subsidiary FinishMaster, Inc., operates a national network of automotive refinish corporate stores under the FINISHMASTER banner which services a network of over 30,000 customers annually, of which it is the primary supplier to over 6,000 collision repair centre customers. Uni-Select is headquartered in Boucherville, Québec, Canada, and its shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol UNS.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

The information provided in this press release may include some forward-looking information, which could include certain risks and uncertainties, which may cause the final results to be significantly different from those listed or implied within this news release. For additional information with respect to risks and uncertainties, refer to the Annual Report filed by Uni-Select with the Canadian securities commissions. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this press release, and Uni-Select does not undertake to publicly update such forward-looking information to reflect new information, subsequent or otherwise, unless required by applicable securities laws.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

The Management’s Discussion and Analysis (MD&A), condensed consolidated financial statements and related notes for the second quarter and six-month period of 2017 are available in the “Investors” section on the Corporation’s website at uniselect.com as well as on SEDAR at sedar.com. The Corporation’s Annual Report may also be found on these websites as well as other information related to Uni-Select, including its Annual Information Form.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-IFRS MEASURES

The information included in this Press release contains certain financial measures that are inconsistent with IFRS. Non-IFRS financial measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other entities.

Organic growth – This measure consists of quantifying the increase in pro forma consolidated sales between two given periods, excluding the impact of acquisitions, sales and disposals of stores, exchange-rate fluctuations and when necessary, the variance in the number of billing days. This measure enables Uni-Select to evaluate the intrinsic trend in the sales generated by its operational base in comparison with the rest of the market. Determining the rate of organic growth, based on findings that Management regards as reasonable, may differ from the actual rate of organic growth.

EBITDA – This measure represents net earnings excluding finance costs, depreciation and amortization and income taxes. This measure is a financial indicator of a corporation’s ability to service and incur debt. It should not be considered by an investor as an alternative to sales or net earnings, as an indicator of operating performance or cash flows, or as a measure of liquidity, but as additional information.

Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share – Management uses adjusted EBITDA, adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share to assess EBITDA, net earnings and net earnings per share from operating activities, excluding certain adjustments, net of income taxes (for adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share), which may affect the comparability of the Corporation’s financial results. Management considers that these measures are more representative of the Corporation’s operational performance and more appropriate in providing additional information. These adjustments include, among other things, net transaction charges as well as amortization of the premium on foreign currency options related to The Parts Alliance acquisition, restructuring and other charges and impairment and transaction charges related to the sale of net assets. The exclusion of these items does not indicate that they are non-recurring.

EBITDA margin and adjusted EBITDA margin – The EBITDA margin is a percentage corresponding to the ratio of the EBITDA to sales. The adjusted EBITDA margin is a percentage corresponding to the ratio of adjusted EBITDA to sales.

Total net debt – This measure consists of long‐term debt, including the portion due within a year, net of cash.

Funded debt to adjusted EBITDA – This ratio corresponds to total net debt to adjusted EBITDA.

The following table presents a reconciliation of organic growth.

Second quarter Six-month period 2017 2016 2017 2016 FinishMaster US 209,486 196,477 409,188 369,890 Canadian Automotive Group 130,801 127,281 228,299 217,898 Sales 340,287 323,758 637,487 587,788 % % Sales variance 16,529 5.1 49,699 8.5 Conversion effect of the Canadian dollar 5,666 1.7 2,556 0.4 Number of billing days 2,575 0.8 1,127 0.2 Acquisitions and others (33,715 ) (10.4 ) (78,269 ) (13.3 ) Consolidated organic growth (8,945 ) (2.8 ) (24,887 ) (4.2 )

The following table presents a reconciliation of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA.

Second quarter Six-month period 2017 2016 % 2017 2016 % Net earnings 13,738 16,806 24,736 28,289 Income tax expense 6,324 7,608 12,111 14,497 Depreciation and amortization 6,613 3,788 11,415 6,622 Finance costs, net 2,869 1,537 4,455 2,034 EBITDA 29,544 29,739 (0.7 ) 52,717 51,442 2.5 Net transaction charges related to The Parts Alliance acquisition 2,916 - 2,916 - Adjusted EBITDA 32,460 29,739 9.1 55,633 51,442 8.1 Adjusted EBITDA margin 9.5 % 9.2 % 8.7 % 8.8 %

The following table presents a reconciliation of adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share.

Second quarter Six-month period 2017 2016 % 2017 2016 % Net earnings 13,738 16,806 (18.3 ) 24,736 28,289 (12.6 ) Net transaction charges related to The Parts Alliance acquisition, net of taxes 2,107 - 2,107 - Amortization of the premium on foreign currency options, net of taxes 790 - 790 - Adjusted earnings 16,635 16,806 (1.0 ) 27,633 28,289 (2.3 ) Earnings per share 0.33 0.40 (17.5 ) 0.59 0.66 (10.6 ) Net transaction charges related to The Parts Alliance acquisition, net of taxes 0.05 - 0.05 - Amortization of the premium on foreign currency options, net of taxes 0.02 - 0.02 - Adjusted earnings per share 0.39 0.40 (2.5 ) 0.65 0.66 (1.5 )

UNI-SELECT INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS

(In thousands of US dollars, except per share amounts, unaudited) Quarter

ended June 30, Six-month period

ended June 30, 2017 2016 2017 2016 Sales 340,287 323,758 637,487 587,788 Purchases, net of changes in inventories 237,594 227,668 440,877 411,634 Gross margin 102,693 96,090 196,610 176,154 Employee benefits 47,648 45,875 96,213 85,584 Other operating expenses 22,585 20,476 44,764 39,128 Net transaction charges related to The Parts Alliance acquisition 2,916 - 2,916 - Earnings before finance costs, depreciation and amortization and income taxes 29,544 29,739 52,717 51,442 Finance costs, net 2,869 1,537 4,455 2,034 Depreciation and amortization 6,613 3,788 11,415 6,622 Earnings before income taxes 20,062 24,414 36,847 42,786 Income tax expense 6,324 7,608 12,111 14,497 Net earnings 13,738 16,806 24,736 28,289 Earnings per share Basic 0.33 0.40 0.59 0.66 Diluted 0.32 0.40 0.58 0.66 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding (in thousands) Basic 42,251 42,277 42,249 42,647 Diluted 42,422 42,541 42,418 42,904

UNI-SELECT INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(In thousands of US dollars, unaudited) Quarter

ended June 30, Six-month period

ended June 30, 2017 2016 2017 2016 Net earnings 13,738 16,806 24,736 28,289 Other comprehensive income (loss) Items that will subsequently be reclassified to net earnings: Effective portion of changes in the fair value of cash flow hedges (net of income tax of $26 for the quarter and the six-month period) (69 ) - (69 ) - Net change in the fair value of derivative financial instruments designated as cash flow hedges transferred to earnings (net of income tax of $5 for the quarter and the six-month period) 13 - 13 - Unrealized exchange gains (losses) on the translation of financial statements to the presentation currency 1,067 (271 ) 2,929 12,032 Unrealized exchange gains on the translation of debt designated as a hedge of net investments in foreign operations (net of income tax of $226 for the quarter and the six-month period) 1,401 - 1,401 - 2,412 (271 ) 4,274 12,032 Items that will not subsequently be reclassified to net earnings: Remeasurements of long-term employee benefit obligations (net of income tax of $1,194 and $1,178 for the quarter and the six-month period ($750 and $598 in 2016)) (3,111 ) (1,954 ) (3,043 ) (1,558 ) Total other comprehensive income (loss) (699 ) (2,225 ) 1,231 10,474 Comprehensive income 13,039 14,581 25,967 38,763

UNI-SELECT INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

Attributable to shareholders (In thousands of US dollars, unaudited) Share capital Contributed

surplus Retained earnings Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) Total

equity Balance, December 31, 2015 97,864 3,588 371,997 (36,471 ) 436,978 Net earnings - - 28,289 - 28,289 Other comprehensive income - - (1,558 ) 12,032 10,474 Comprehensive income - - 26,731 12,032 38,763 Contributions by and distributions to shareholders: Repurchase and cancellation of shares (1,997 ) - (19,684 ) - (21,681 ) Issuance of shares 1,090 - - - 1,090 Dividends - - (5,325 ) - (5,325 ) Stock-based compensation - 405 - - 405 (907 ) 405 (25,009 ) - (25,511 ) Balance, June 30, 2016 96,957 3,993 373,719 (24,439 ) 450,230 Balance, December 31, 2016 96,924 4,260 401,420 (30,242 ) 472,362 Net earnings - - 24,736 - 24,736 Other comprehensive income (loss) - - (3,043 ) 4,274 1,231 Comprehensive income - - 21,693 4,274 25,967 Contributions by and distributions to shareholders: Issuance of shares 661 - - - 661 Dividends - - (5,620 ) - (5,620 ) Stock-based compensation - 278 - - 278 661 278 (5,620 ) - (4,681 ) Balance, June 30, 2017 97,585 4,538 417,493 (25,968 ) 493,648

UNI-SELECT INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands of US dollars, unaudited) Quarter

ended June 30, Six-month period

ended June 30, 2017 2016 2017 2016 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net earnings 13,738 16,806 24,736 28,289 Non-cash items: Finance costs, net 2,869 1,537 4,455 2,034 Depreciation and amortization 6,613 3,788 11,415 6,622 Income tax expense 6,324 7,608 12,111 14,497 Amortization of incentives granted to customers 5,933 3,486 10,534 6,636 Other non-cash items 946 103 921 (775 ) Changes in working capital items 2,223 4,365 (18,069 ) (24,195 ) Interest paid (1,597 ) (1,162 ) (2,826 ) (1,436 ) Premium on foreign currency options paid (6,631 ) - (6,631 ) - Income taxes recovery (paid) (7,615 ) 666 (10,660 ) (2,116 ) Cash flows from operating activities 22,803 37,197 25,986 29,556 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Business acquisitions (1,249 ) (89,442 ) (67,331 ) (140,385 ) Net balance of purchase price (725 ) (1,866 ) (4,130 ) (2,022 ) Cash held in escrow 2,966 (13,641 ) (5,511 ) (14,489 ) Advances to merchant members and incentives granted to customers (7,508 ) (4,305 ) (15,112 ) (8,870 ) Reimbursement of advances to merchant members 371 436 641 909 Net acquisitions of property and equipment (2,320 ) (1,841 ) (3,539 ) (3,439 ) Acquisitions and development of intangible assets (912 ) (1,286 ) (1,741 ) (1,780 ) Cash flows used in investing activities (9,377 ) (111,945 ) (96,723 ) (170,076 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Increase in long-term debt 24,995 111,050 141,489 120,733 Repayment of long-term debt (28,311 ) (22,206 ) (68,492 ) (33,835 ) Net increase (decrease) in merchant members’ deposits in the guarantee fund 82 80 (114 ) (303 ) Repurchase and cancellation of shares - (8,893 ) - (21,681 ) Issuance of shares 281 497 661 1,090 Dividends paid (2,705 ) (2,659 ) (5,431 ) (5,037 ) Cash flows from (used in) financing activities (5,658 ) 77,869 68,113 60,967 Effects of fluctuations in exchange rates on cash 81 3 92 507 Net increase (decrease) in cash 7,849 3,124 (2,532 ) (79,046 ) Cash, beginning of period 11,944 9,262 22,325 91,432 Cash, end of period 19,793 12,386 19,793 12,386

UNI-SELECT INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION