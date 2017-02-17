Unilever Rejects Kraft Heinz Bid

CBJ — Unilever has rejected a $143 billion takeover bid from U.S. food company Kraft Heinz, saying it saw no reason to discuss a deal which it said had no financial or strategic merit.

Unilever, the maker of Lipton tea and Dove soap, said the US$50 per share offer undervalued it and recommended its shareholders take no action, Kraft Heinz said it looked forward to “working to reach agreement on the terms of a transaction.”

Analysts saw this as a sign Kraft was open to a higher bid, although the Anglo-Dutch company said in a statement it saw no basis for further talks. Unilever shares jumped as much as 14% to a record high.

A combination of the two multinationals would be the third-biggest takeover in history and the biggest ever acquisition of a UK-based company.

The Kraft Heinz approach comes as the global packaged food industry grapples with slowing growth, new competition from upstart brands, deflation in developed markets and increasingly health-conscious consumers.

Unilever has a larger presence than some peers in emerging markets, which were once the big driver of industry growth, but which have slowed in recent years. It is also feeling the after-effects of Britain’s decision to leave the European Union.

Although Kraft is smaller than Unilever, with a market value of $106 billion as of Thursday, it is 51% owned by billionaire Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway and 3G Capital, the private equity firm that also controls Anheuser-Busch InBev. It has been widely expected to do a deal this year, given earlier reports that 3G had raised a new fund.

3G has orchestrated a string of big deals rocking the food and drink industry, including Anheuser-Busch InBev’s takeover of SABMiller and the combination of Kraft and Heinz.

