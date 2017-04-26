Unique Fabricating to Present at Taglich Brothers 14th Annual Investment Conference

NEW YORK, NY–(Marketwired – April 26, 2017) – Taglich Brothers, Inc. is pleased to announce that Unique Fabricating Inc. (NYSE MKT: UFAB) will be presenting at our 14th Annual Investment Conference on Tuesday, May 2, 2017 at 2:30 pm in New York City. To view the webcast visit http://www.taglichbrothers.com/conference/conferencewebcast.php.

About Taglich Brothers

Taglich Brothers, Inc. is a full-service broker dealer focused exclusively on microcap companies. The Company defines the microcap segment of the equity market as companies with less than $250 million in market capitalization. Taglich Brothers currently offers institutional and retail brokerage services, investment banking and comprehensive research coverage to the investment community.

About Unique Fabricating, Inc.

Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NYSE MKT: UFAB) engineers and manufactures components for customers in the automotive and industrial appliance market. The Company’s solutions are comprised of multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components and utilized in noise, vibration and harshness (NVH) management, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative and other functional applications. Unique leverages proprietary manufacturing processes including die cutting, thermoforming, compression molding, fusion molding, and reaction injection molding to manufacture a wide range of products including air management products, heating ventilating and air conditioning (HVAC), seals, fender stuffers, air ducts, acoustical insulation, door water shields, gas tank pads, light gaskets, topper pads, mirror gaskets and glove box liners. The Company is headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan. For more information, visit http://www.uniquefab.com/.